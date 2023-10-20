Are Things Okay?: George Stephanopoulos’ Wife, Ali Wentworth, Admits To ‘Dark Times’ In Latest Instagram Post

Ali Wentworth, wife of Good Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos reveals that she is going through “dark times” in a social media post

Ali Wentworth, 58, went to Instagram to share a picture of her and her husband, George Stephanopoulos, 62, at a gala for the Good + Foundation.

The nonprofit organization strives to eliminate multi-generational poverty.

However, her caption reflects an ongoing struggle within the family…

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos Are Having Trouble Coping As Empty Nesters

Wentworth, alongside comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Amy Schumer, posed for pictures at the event before she posted them to Instagram with a caption that has people raising their eyebrows with concern.

The caption reads: “During dark times laughter can be medicinal. @goodplusfdn raised money last night to scaffold low-income families and dismantle multi-generational poverty. Friends and family came together. And the best of the best comedians gave us a much needed escape.”

In the pictures, Wentworth can also be seen posing with Kevin Hart and Jim Gaffigan.

Apparently, Wentworth and Stephanopoulos have been dealing with difficulties coping with their daughter, Harper, 18, being away at college.

In August, the couple dropped Harper off at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee for her first year of college. After her departure, the pair officially became empty-nesters.

To add, Stephanopoulos’ mother passed away at the age of 90 earlier this month.

Just last week, Wentworth also posted a picture with her arms wrapped around emotional support dog, Cooper, on Instagram.

The caption simply reads: “Emotional support dog.”

Instagram

Wentworth and Stephanopoulos have expressed that they really miss their daughter since she went off to college. In the photo, it’s quite obvious that the mother-of-two has been using Cooper’s cuddles as a way to cope with the emptiness she feels without her daughter being present. In another recent post, Wentworth shared a throwback photo of her two daughters, Harper and Elliot, 21.

The Couple Is Slowly But Surely Coming Around

In yet another recent post, Wentworth can be seen posing with Stephanopoulos in a caption that reads: “To help deal with the pain of being empty nesters- I made George dress like it was his first day of class at a boy’s elementary school…”

Wentworth wore a blue sundress with her hair tucked in a loose bun. Stephanopoulos sports a white button-down under a blue blazer with khaki slacks. Together, the two hug it out for the picture.

On October 4th, Wentworth shared another Instagram update. This post aimed to offer fans a glimpse into their life as empty-nesters.

In the photo, the comedian stood by a fire pit in her pajamas, wearing a cheerful smile. The backdrop showcased a scenic desert landscape. With one hand, she expertly roasted a marshmallow over an open fire.

“I love S’mores. In my pajamas. In the desert,” she captioned the photo.

It’s never a good feeling to miss someone so deeply. Unfortunately, an empty nest will eventually become every parent’s reality. We hope that Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos can make peace with this new phase in their lives and receive a visit soon from their loving daughters.