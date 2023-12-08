Are Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Dating?

Are the rumors true? Selena Gomez recently hinted at confirming her relationship status through some Instagram activity.…

The singer and actress, Gomez chose to address speculation about her relationship with Benny Blanco by engaging with a celebrity news fan account called PopFaction. She commented on one of their posts with the headline “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship,” stating “facts.”

Additionally, she showed her approval by liking PopFaction‘s post titled “Selena Gomez Is Rumored to Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco.” These interactions on Instagram confirmed their relationship.

However, that’s not all. She further confirmed the relationship by commenting on an Instagram fan account post featuring Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco appearing close, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

Their exact dating timeline remains unclear, but they’ve known each other for quite some time. Blanco has collaborated with Gomez on numerous tracks, beginning back in 2015 with songs like “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em With Kindness.” Their professional relationship continued, culminating in their collaboration on the 2019 track “I Can’t Get Enough,” which also featured J Balvin and Tainy.

Soooo Who Exactly Is Benny Blanco?

If his name and face don’t ring a bell, his notable work in the music industry might. He’s a music producer and songwriter known for his contributions to hit songs like Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” Kesha’s “Tik Tok,” Britney Spears’ “Circus,” Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger” and “Payphone,” and Gym Class Heroes’ “Stereo Hearts.”

In 2018, he marked his debut as a singer with “Eastside,” a collaboration featuring Halsey and Khalid.

His impressive resume also includes collaborations with Selena Gomez’s ex-partners: Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

But it seems that didn’t hinder their relationship. Fans are eager for more pictures of the two together now that they’re a confirmed couple.