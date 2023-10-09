Are Gigi Hadid And Bradley Cooper Dating? The Two Spotted Together In NYC

Love is in the air! Between model Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper, that is.

Saturday, Hadid and Cooper exited a vehicle together in New York City. The new couple reportedly traveled somewhere together for a short trip, as they returned in the same Mercedes-Benz SUV Cooper drove off in one day prior. Spicy!

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Spend More Time Together as They're Spotted Driving in N.Y.C. https://t.co/OOWO84gWbz — People (@people) October 9, 2023

In the photo, the A Star Is Born actor is seen wearing a blue graphic tee, light wash jeans, and black sneakers. He kept a low profile by adding a laid-back green trucker hat.

Hadid, also keeping her look low-key, rocked a tan sweater, black jeans, and black ballet flats. She toted a Louis Vuitton duffle bag and an oversized blue and white Prada bag.

Hadid And Cooper’s Dating History

While the details of where the duo went are unknown, this is the second time Hadid and Cooper were seen together in the past few weeks.

On Friday, the Daily Mail released photos of the couple leaving dinner together at Via Carota in Manhattan. Despite Hadid and Cooper’s age difference, the duo have a lot in common. While the Next in Fashion co-host shares a 3-year-old daughter with ex Zayn Malik, Cooper co-parents his 6-year-old daughter with ex Irina Shayk.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper spotted on a dinner date in New York. https://t.co/wwZ86x3m7w — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 6, 2023

Since Cooper’s relationship with Shayk, he’s rumoredly dated Glee star Dianna Agron and a political staffer Huma Abedin.

More recently, Hadid allegedly dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio. While Hadid nor DiCaprio confirmed their romance, a source explained to US why the couple called their relationship a quits.

The insider cited conflicting schedules as Hadid and DiCaprio’s main relationship issue, explaining, “They both travel a lot by nature of their jobs. But Gigi is taking more work that allows her to spend more time with her child.”

“And Leo still travels a lot and likes to go out a lot. And there’s temptation and all those factors had been concerns of hers,” the insider continued.

While the nature of Hadid and Cooper’s relationship is still unknown, we certainly have a new favorite A-list couple on our radar!