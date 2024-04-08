Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, Sparks Concern With ‘Creepy’ Video of ‘Boyfriend’ Vittorio Assaf, 65, in St. Barts

Aoki Lee Simmons, a 21-year-old model, has her fans concerned after posting a “creepy” video with her 65-year-old boyfriend on her Instagram Live. Simmons was seen kissing Vittorio Assaf, a restaurateur, in the video while slurring her words.

“Last day in St. Barts. I’m so sad but I’m very happy,” she announced. “When I return home, everyone who knows me will be getting a happier, more chilled-out version of me.”

Fans are concerned about her well-being, seeing as she’s over four decades younger than Assaf. In the video, Simmons continuously asked Assaf to buy her a crepe.

“Would you like to share your favorite thing about the trip?” she asked him.

“You … [being] with you,” he said, though his face was not shown in the clip.

Simmons is a Harvard University graduate and the youngest daughter of Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons. Just on Sunday, after the videos surfaced, Russell posted a heartfelt message to his daughter on his Instagram feed, sharing a touching caption:

“Throw back from last fathers day nyc …bode bikram yoga express class .. vegan lunch cryotherapy vitamin drip … all around amazing day ❤️ @aokileesimmons love you always.”

Simmons added “im always waiting for any call any time” at the end of his caption, but it seems he must have edited it out. Perhaps this is due to the slew of comments encouraging him to call her and check up on her.

Simmons is a year younger than his daughter’s boyfriend.

Aoki Lee Simmons and Her 65-Year-Old Boyfriend

Simmons referred to Assaf as her “boyfriend” in her Instagram Live video over the weekend. In the clip, she asks him a bunch of questions and appears to be drunk.

“Baby, do you want to go to Kenya?” she asked before telling him to “shut up.”

Multiple people commented on the video, expressing their concern. “Shes actually giving little girl energy and it’s making it extremely creepy,” one person said.

“This is disturbing. She’s not just young but young minded,” another person said.

Simmons has yet to address the comments and criticism she’s been receiving.