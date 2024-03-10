Antonio Brown Leaves Internet Cringing With ‘Weird’ Picture of Him Kissing Taylor Swift

No longer focusing on Tom Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, Antonio Brown is now trying to get the attention of Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift in the cringest way possible.

The former wide receiver took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an AI image of him wearing a Steelers jersey and Swift dressed in a cheerleading uniform kissing in front of a crowd of people.

Referencing the formal nickname for him and Bündchen’s “relationship,” Brown declared, “Move over Jizelle, what these Swifties talkin bout?” in the caption.

Before Taylor Swift, Antonio Brown went after Bündchen on social media after she and Brady divorced in 2022. Much like the Swift image, Brown would post pictures of him and Bündchen together.

The images made it seem like he was responsible for the divorce. Most recently, he shared a real image of him and Bündchen at the 2021 Super Bowl.

There is no indication that Swift and Brown have ever met, much less spoken to each other. Brown was previously played with Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2021. He was released from the team for stripping off his uniform and running off the file during a game.

Antonio Brown Warned About Taylor Swift Fans After Posting AI Photo

Not long after posting the image of him and Taylor Swift together, Antonio Brown was warned by his followers about Swifties.

“Yeah bro, Swifties are coming for you,” one follower wrote. Another pointed out, “The fact that you’re not scared of Swifties tells me you have no idea what they’re capable of. RIP Bro.”

Meanwhile, other followers stated that Swifties don’t play. They also said that Brown had time to delete the photo before it went viral in the worst ways. It was also noted that a lawsuit could happen. That lawsuit will hit harder than Burfict.”

The image also comes just one month after AI-generated explicit photos of the Bad Blood songstress appeared on X. One account was banned for sharing the images. However, Swifties immediately came to the defense.

“If you think sexualized non-consensual ai generated photos of Taylor Swift being spread online isn’t an issue I want you to think what that means for countless women and children who aren’t Taylor Swift who’ve also been subjected to digital r— and AI p—,” one person wrote.

Another added, “PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT.”

All traces of the images were removed from X.