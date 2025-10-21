anthony-jackson-dead-at-73

Anthony Jackson, the pioneering six-string bass legend, has died at 73.

High-end bass manufacturer Fodera Guitars, a close collaborator, confirmed his October 19 death.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Anthony Jackson — one of the most visionary and influential bassists in the history of our instrument,” the company wrote in part on Instagram.

“Anthony’s impact extended far beyond the notes he played. He pioneered the concept of the six-string “contrabass guitar,” revolutionizing the role of the electric bass in art, jazz, funk, and beyond.”

“Rest in power, Anthony. The bass world is forever richer for your contributions,” Fodera concluded.

Jackson was born in New York City. He originally played piano and guitar but switched to bass after hearing a Glen Campbell track in 1965. He later became a session musician, recording with artists like Steely Dan and Chaka Khan.

Jackson’s iconic bass line opened The O’Jays’ track “For The Love of Money.” Of course, the tune later became the theme song for The Apprentice, starring Donald Trump.

Jazz bassist Anthony Jackson performs in 1998. (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns)

He toured for several years but eventually stopped after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and suffering several strokes, according to TMZ.

Grammy Winning Guitarist Pays Tribute to Anthony Jackson

Albert Di Meola, a Grammy-winning guitarist and composer, also paid tribute to Jackson on social media.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and legendary bassist Anthony Jackson,” Di Meola wrote alongside a candid snapshot of the two.

“Anthony was one of the most extraordinary musicians I’ve ever had the honor to play with — a true innovator whose genius on the six-string contrabass reshaped modern music. His sound, precision, and soul were unmatched,” he continued.

“From Land of the Midnight Sun, Elegant Gypsy to countless unforgettable moments on stage, he brought a power and sensitivity that could move anyone who listened,” Di Meola added. “My heartfelt thanks to Danette Albetta for the love and care she gave Anthony through these last years. Your devotion made a difference.”

“Rest in peace, my brother. Your music will resonate forever.”