Anthony Hopkins Shared The Most Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Piano-Loving Cat 

It’s always sad when a beloved pet passes away. Anthony Hopkins recently paid tribute with a sweet musical video to one of his pets, a cat named Niblo, who died earlier this week.

Hopkins Shares Musical Video In Honor Of ‘Beloved Niblo’

“Our beloved Niblo, forever in our hearts,” Hopkins tweeted. “And The Waltz Goes On 2009-2022.” The accompanying video showed the actor with Niblo in his lap as the two enjoyed a piece of classical music.

Our beloved Niblo, forever in our hearts. And The Waltz Goes On 🌈💔 2009-2022 pic.twitter.com/wurnKjGWY2 — AHopkins.eth (@AnthonyHopkins) September 25, 2022

Niblo showed up a lot in Hopkins’ social media posts, from videos of the two at the piano together to selfies of the cat sitting in the Oscar-winner’s lap. Fans of Hopkins sympathized with the actor in the comments section, leaving prayer hand and heart emojis for the 13-year-old feline.

Fan Reactions: ‘Our Beloved Companions Are Angels In Disguise’

“I’m so sorry for the loss of your beloved Niblo. Sending thoughts to you during this time,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Oh no! I am so terribly sorry. They leave such a gaping hole when they leave us. Sending love and hugs.” While the loss is tragic, at least the memories of Niblo will live on thanks to Hopkins’ posts.

Still, the tragedy remains. “We are allotted more or less 20 years with them,” another fan pointed out. “Seems very not fair.” Another tweeted, “Oh no, we lost sweet Niblo. Sending you all my love, sir.”

Hopkins Is A Social Media Star

While many older stars stay off of social media, Hopkins has built up quite the following. He frequently posts videos on Twitter and Instagram of himself dancing and joking around.

One video, captioned, “Sunday Summer Vibes,” garnered over 7 million views, with almost 50,000 retweets and 327,000 likes. In addition to videos, Hopkins also posts pictures of himself that quickly go viral, from silly black-and-white photos to shots of him with his pets.

Like any other social media star these days, Hopkins is also on TikTok. The actor posts more videos of himself dancing, sharing artwork, and playing piano. Stars of all ages are frequently choosing to not spend time on social media or to hand off their accounts to a social media manager. Hopkins’ silly and genuine posts have earned him a whole new generation of fans that hopefully will continue to support him after his loss.

