What We Know About Anthony Davis Love Life In 2023

Anthony Davis has been the center of some romantic rumors both good and bad over the years. The Lakers star secretly tied the knot with his partner Marlen P. in September 2021. Unfortunately, the gossip around his marriage was complicated by separate whispers that Davis had been unfaithful to his woman.

Through it all, Davis and Marlen have remained pretty tight-lipped about their relationship. Moreover, Marlen likes to stay out of the limelight. Yet if you’re looking for a little more, we have the scoop.

They Share A Daughter Together

Not much is known about Marlen P. other than the fact that she is the mother of Anthony Davis’ child. She gave birth to their daughter Nala in 2018.

Everything else is pure speculation. Based on a previous bio on her private Instagram account, Marlen is of Dominican ancestry. She is also a woman of Christian faith, writing “God above all ??” in her current bio.

Other gossip websites guesstimate she’s in her late twenties, but the fact that she hasn’t even revealed her surname makes stats difficult to confirm.

One thing we do know is that Davis supports her preference to remain out of the spotlight. A look at his Instagram reveals very few pictures unrelated to basketball. Fans have to do a deep dive dating back to 2015 just to find some family photos. When it comes to being a public figure, it looks like AD is strictly business.

When Did Anthony Davis And Marlen P. Start Dating?

There’s no official word on when Davis began dating Marlen or how they even met. However, based on AD’s dating timeline, we estimate that they first got together around 2016 or 2017. By late 2017, the couple hosted a baby shower for Nala—and pics from the event are some of the only proof we have that they are (or were) an item.

The couple is so private that they waited until 2020 to make their first public appearance together. In February of that year, they posed for photos at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Marlen served up a killer look in a white dress, while Davis rocked a sharp black tuxedo.

About Those Cheating Rumors…

In November 2020, Total Pro Sports reported on a claim that AD tried to cheat on Marlen. According to a now-inactive Instagram tipster, Davis allegedly offered to fly a woman out to LA for a tryst at a hotel. Uneasy with the proposition, she contacted Marlen and spilled the tea. Davis then allegedly unfollowed a number of dancers and models on the social media platform.

It wasn’t the first time Davis was called out for being potentially being unfaithful. In 2018, Sports Gossip reported that an Atlanta woman gave birth to his child around the same time Nala was born. The story remains unconfirmed.

Despite the rumors, which neither has ever commented on. In 2019, Marlen made a rare appearance during an interview with Davis for Sports Illustrated. According to the writer, she was overseeing the couple’s house hunt in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the couple eventually settled on a $14.1 million mansion in Bel Air. The monthly rent for the 12,000-square-foot house? About $50,000 per month.

We may never know if rumors of Davis’ wandering eye are true. But he and Marlen seem committed to presenting themselves as a unified front.

The two finally tied the knot in September 2021 and during the reception, he serenaded his new bride with a sweet rendition of “Never Make A Promise,” which she clearly loved.

Anthony Davis singing to "Never Make a Promise" at his wedding 🎶



(via @Timfraz23) pic.twitter.com/fIsbvqxtJi — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 19, 2021

Several of Davis’ current and former teammates attended the intimate ceremony to lend their friend support on his big day, including LeBron James, Jared Dudley, and Russell Westbrook.

One year later Davis’ Instagram is still proclaiming love for Marlen, so we think it’s safe to assume these two are doing just fine.