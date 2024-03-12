Anthony ‘Baby Gap’ Walker, Gap Band Member, Dies at 60

The music world got some sad news this week. Anthony “Baby Gap” Walker, of The Gap Band, has passed away. He was 60 years old.

Per TMZ, the famed band member died after complications from a neck surgery could not be corrected. His siblings tell TMZ that the artist’s life will be celebrated in Chicago, his hometown, later in the week.

His family is also thanking fans for their love and support during this difficult time.

Baby Gap’s Impact Went Beyond The Gap Band

Throughout his career, Baby Gap linked up with several tastemakers in the music industry. That list includes Snoop Dogg, Rick James, and George Clinton, just to name a few of the people that he has collaborated with over the years.

Even after leaving The Gap Band, Baby Gap continued to gain notoriety through his passion for dance. He curated a break-dancing group called “Tidal Wave” in the 70s. Walker was also an instructor at famed actor John Travolta’s dance studios. He also was a choreographer for Disney.

“Anthony didn’t just make a splash with GAP Band. He famously formed a break-dancing group, known as “Tidal Wave,” in the ’70s. They once even beat out the famed New York City Breakers in competition… in addition to nabbing several other awards during their run,” TMZ added.

Fans Offer Condolences for Late Star

With Baby Gap being one of the most acclaimed choreographers in the 1970s and 1980s he made an impact on several people. After his passing fans offered their condolences on social media.

“Oh no, Baby Gap. My first small venue concert in 1982! It was epic for 14-year-old me,” one user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“You just dropped a bomb on me, baby,” another user said.

“I can’t say enough about what an amazing man he is. I’m at such a loss.

Rest in Heaven friend,” another added.