Why Anthony Anderson And His Wife Alvina Stewart Called Off Their Divorce

Best known as the star and executive producer of ABC’s hit sitcom, Black-ish, Anthony Anderson has been working in Hollywood since the late 1990s. The 51-year-old comedian has had roles on TV shows like The Bernie Mac Show, The Shield, and Law & Order. He has also appeared in movies like Me, Myself & Irene, The Departed, Transformers, and Scream 4.

Anderson has been married for over 20 years, though his marriage almost came close to ending in 2015. Here’s everything you need to know about Anthony Anderson’s wife, Alvina Stewart, and the couple’s brief separation.

Anthony Anderson And Alvina Stewart Have Been Married Since 1999

Married for over two decades, Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart have been by each other’s side for a very long time. While many sources have reported that the pair were high school sweethearts, Anderson confirmed in a 2018 interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that he met Stewart while attending Howard University. He also shared that while he was forced to drop out during his junior year due to money issues (he’s currently taking classes and aiming to finally get his degree in 2022).

Anderson and Stewart have two children together—a 24-year-old daughter named Kyra and a 20-year-old and son named Nathan.

According to her Instagram profile, Kyra lives in Houston, Texas, and works as a doula. Nathan, who also attended Howard University, is hoping to follow in his father’s career footsteps as an actor. He’s already racked up a number of TV credits, appearing on shows like Richie Rich, Black-ish, and All About the Washingtons.

Anderson says that he and Stewart did their best not to spoil their kids while they were raising them in Hollywood. “I grew up in Compton, Los Angeles, so [when I became an actor] I overcompensated because of my background,” Anderson admitted in a 2015 interview with Yahoo! News. “I wanted to give [my children] everything I didn’t have. But I can’t spoil my kids. I had to say, ‘Wait a minute — am I creating a monster? I can’t keep freely giving you things.’ My kids have schoolwork, community service, and chores.”

Stewart Filed For Divorce In 2015

Rumors about the state of Anderson and Stewart’s marriage began swirling back in 2014. In September 2015, TMZ reported that Stewart had indeed filed for divorce from her famous husband. The report also revealed that the couple had been separated since April 1, 2014. Court papers indicated that Stewart was seeking primary physical custody of their children and allowing Anderson “reasonable visitation” rights.

Just one year prior, Anderson had credited his wife with helping him slim down (he lost a whopping 47 pounds!) and revamp his eating and fitness routines to better combat his type II diabetes diagnosis. “My wife’s become an avid gym rat, and she inspires me,” he said in a 2013 interview with The Los Angeles Times. “My children are fit too and also help me keep going.”

The actor was diagnosed with the disease in 2002 and had struggled for years to maintain a healthy weight and lifestyle. “At first, I wasn’t in the driver’s seat,” Anderson said in a 2018 interview with Diabetes Voices. “Diabetes blindsided me. Back then I felt like, ‘How am I going to deal with this disease?’ But you have to…[Today] I have better control of the things I consciously do. I have more control of my health in terms of being diligent such as making time for the gym and eating the right foods. It’s all about making healthier choices.”

The Couple Later Reconciled In 2016

Fortunately for the Anderson-Stewart family, the split did not end up being permanent. Stewart dismissed her divorce suit in December 2016 and the couple were soon seen together at a number of Hollywood events, including the January 2017 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. “It’s fun,” Anderson said in a SAG red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s been a while since we’ve been on a red carpet together, but we’re here tonight so we’re excited about it.”

While neither Anderson nor Stewart revealed the story behind their decision to get back together, it’s clear that they were willing to do what it took to work through tough times. In a 2016 interview with Elle magazine, the Black-ish star said he often looked to his own parents as role models for navigating important life relationships.

“There are going to be ups and downs in any relationship. It’s a team,” Anderson said. “Sometimes, as a team, you win together. Sometimes as a team you lose together. My parents always worked through their arguments and never went to bed angry. They may not have agreed with one another, but they didn’t let that disagreement stop them from laying with one another in peace at night.”