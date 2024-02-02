anthony-anderson-hospitalized-after-on-set-brawl

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson revealed on Thursday, Feb. 1, that he is currently recovering following a “movie set fight” going wrong.

The actor shared a snapshot of himself lying in a hospital bed following the on-set ordeal. “I spent the night in the emergency room,” Anderson explained. “Move set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn’t win? Who needs a stuntman? Me that’s who! I’m not as young as I used to be!”

Anthony Anderson also wrote that the CT scan and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in his back. However, there was a deep contusion. “that chair will never be the same thought!” Anderson continued. “Bloodied and bowed but never broken!”

Along with sharing a photo of him at the hospital, Anderson posted a snapshot of the infamous chair. “This is the chair that whooped my a— last night!” he declared in the separate post. “Something about it is menacing! It sucker punched me in the kidneys and back with no mercy!”

Anthony Anderson claimed that when he arrived on set, the chair was “grinning” at him. “Little does he know I got something for that a—! He gone learn today!”

In a post on Friday, Anderson shared a photo of the chair once again as well as him sitting on it. “When I got on set today these a— holders were being a—holes and talking s— about my hospital,” he wrote. “Needless to say, I whooped some a— today! I didn’t need a stuntman for that!”

Anthony Anderson is currently working on the film G20. The thriller, which is directed by Patricia Riggen, follows a terrorist group taking over the G20 Summit, an annual conference that brings leaders from 20 of the world’s largest economies.

Anthony Anderson Shares His Thoughts About Jo Koy’s Golden Globes

Just before he was set to host the 2024 Emmy Awards, Anthony Anderson shared his thoughts about Jo Koy’s performance at the Golden Globes. Koy received heavy backlash after he made a joke about Taylor Swift.

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion,” Anderson said. “There’s going to be criticism. No matter if you do great, if you do bad. You can’t please everyone. But it’s a job that needs to be done. It’s a job suited for the best to do it.”

Anthony Anderson pointed out that the award show organizers are responsible for picking the hosts. “The Academy, the Emmys, the Oscars, the Golden Globes – they pick who they feel is best to do the job. And that’s what we do.”