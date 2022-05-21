Former ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Ant Anstead Seemingly Bashes Ex Christina Haack In Instagram Comment

The custody battle between Ant Anstead and Christina Haack is heating up, with fans of the two TV show hosts taking sides. The latest controversy? An Instagram video Anstead posted of the former couple’s son.

Fan Reactions To Anstead’s Video

“Finally Back playing football today (after a long injury) and I pulled the inner soles out my boots,” Anstead captioned his post, which included a photo of the inner soles of his soccer cleats. “There’s so many miles (and goals) left in these !!”

Anstead also included two videos of his son, 2-year-old Hudson. Some fans loved the post, leaving comments about their own soccer gear and praising the toddler’s athletic skill. “Wow,” one person wrote. “Hudson’s starting to really handle that ball well! Chip off the old block.”

“Great job Hudson!!!” someone else added. “I do think he’s older than just two. He persists, tries so hard and seems do advanced for his age!” Another fan praised Antstead, writing, “Your a great father!”

However, not everyone liked the sweet father-son video. “I thought you didn’t want your son to be exploited on social media,” someone commented, referring to Antstead’s previous comments about Haack using their son for “commercial endeavors.”

Anstead responded, “Absolutely I don’t. Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I’m all in favor of! It’s a lovely diary to keep and look back on.

“But being a puppet ‘used’ for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick. The two are of course very different x x.”

Anstead And Haack’s Ongoing Custody Battle

Others called him out for requesting full custody as he and Haack hammer out the details of their split. Anstead filed papers calling Haack a “bad mom,” but a judge ruled against him, saying that there was “insufficient” evidence to support his claim.

Haack responded by filing papers of her own, saying her ex is trying to “create a false narrative and smear my good name.” Her fans agree, with one person commenting on Antstead’s post, “You’ve lost a lot of followers because of what you’re doing to Christina!”

Anstead and Haack are still trying to figure out how custody will be divided between them, but it’s clear that things are getting pretty nasty. Let’s hope the former couple figures out how to co-parent Hudson amicably.

