‘Running Point’ Recasts Character, Sitcom Legend Joins Cast

A beloved ’90s sitcom icon and stand-up comedian turned serious actor will join Kate Hudson in season two of Netflix’s Running Point.

Ray Romano will star alongside Hudson in the upcoming season of the basketball comedy series, according to Deadline. He’ll play Norm Stinson, a reclusive basketball genius who teams up with Isla (Hudson) to find his passion for the game—and life—again.

According to the outlet, Romano replaces Robert Townsend, who was initially cast in the role. The character of Norm has been reconceived, and reshoots are currently in progress.

Ray Romano will join Kate Hudson in Season 2 of Netflix’s basketball comedy ‘Running Point.’ (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Romano joins the main cast for Season 2, alongside Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Chet Hanks, Toby Sandeman, Jay Ellis, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, and Dane DiLiegro. Uche Agada and Justin Theroux were also promoted to series regulars from recurring roles.

In Running Point, Isla Gordon becomes president of her family’s basketball team, the Los Angeles Waves, after a scandal forces her brother to step down. Ambitious but often underestimated, she must prove to her brothers, the board, and the sports world that she’s up to the task.

Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and showrunner David Stassen are writers and executive producers, alongside Hudson, Howard Klein, Jeanie Buss, and Linda Rambis. The series is produced by Kaling International and Warner Bros. Television under Kaling’s overall deal.

‘Running Point’ Will Be Ray Romano’s Second Netflix Series

Romano previously starred in Netflix’s dark comedy-mystery series, No Good Deed, alongside Lisa Kudrow. His other recent TV roles include Made for Love, Bookie, and Bupkis.

Of course, the former standup comic is best known for his Emmy-winning title role on CBS’s Everybody Loves Raymond and for lending his voice to Manny the mammoth in the Ice Age movies.

Running Point premiered on Netflix in February and was swiftly renewed for a second season. It remained in Netflix’s Global English Top 10 TV chart for five weeks, according to Variety.