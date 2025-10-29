Another TLC Couple Is Divorcing (and It’s Not Looking Pretty)

Things are about to get ugly legally, as a TLC reality TV star couple is divorcing after a little more than two years of marriage.

According to TMZ, former 90 Day Fiancé contestant Jasmine Del Carmen Palazzolo has not only filed for divorce from Gino Palazzolo, but also published the news about their split in a local newspaper.

The estranged TLC couple’s divorce journey began in August, when Jasmine filed her papers in Pinellas County, Florida. However, the reality TV star was able to serve her soon-to-be-ex with the documents at his home in Michigan. Sources said she made multiple attempts to deliver the papers.

In addition to being unable to serve the divorce papers, Jasmine was upset that Gino kept all the money she made on the TLC dating show. The funds were notably given to him because she does not have a work permit.

Meanwhile, Gino’s attorney, Thomas Quartz, claimed that Gino actually filed for divorce in Michigan. The lawyer also stated that Jasmine has refused to accept service and is seeking alternative service for her own case. He then noted that Jasmine is actually the one who owes Gino money.

The Couple First Met on the Fifth Season of TLC’s ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’

The couple was on the fifth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and the second season of 90 Day Fiancé: Last Resort. They are now on the ninth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Jasmine previously revealed that she was expecting a child with her new significant other, Matt, whom she moved to Florida with. However, while on 90 Day Fiancé: Last Resort, Jasmine said she wished the child were Gino’s.

“What hurts me the most is like, I don’t hate him. Like, I still care about him,” she said about Gino. “I was telling him, I came to this country and I wanted to live this dream with you.”

Jasmine also said, “Like, I wish this baby was yours. It’s so cruel. It’s so cruel to say this, so low, but that’s how I feel. I wanted to live this with you, not with anyone else.”

Jasmine and Matt have since welcomed their child, a baby girl.