another-netflix-reality-show-couple-is-divorcing

For one married couple from Netflix’s Love is Blind, love is also dead and buried.

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed are throwing in the towel.

The couple, who met and married during Season 3 of the Netflix reality show, announced their separation in a joint statement shared on Instagram on Friday, May 23.

“We wanted to share something personal, and this is not easy to do, but after nearly four years together, we’ve decided to end our marriage and move forward on our own paths,” the former star-crossed lovers wrote. “We’ve been separated for some time now and have being our best to work through everything privately and with care.”

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought, and it’s been an emotional process for both of us,” they added. “We met in the most unique and unexpected way, and we’ll always be grateful for the love and memories we’ve shared. There’s not one thing we would change, and we continue to have deep respect and care for one another.”

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed during happier times, attending the College Football Playoff and ESPN’s Allstate party during the Playoff at POST Houston last year. (Photo by Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images)

The former couple ended their joint message thanking their supporters and asked for “for compassion as we navigate this transition.”

One Half of the Divorcing Netflix Reality Show Couple Opened Up About the Split

Reed later opened up about the divorce in a statement to Today.

“I loved being married to Matt,” Reed told the outlet. “This has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. We still care about each other, and we’re doing our best to move forward as friends.”

Colleen and Matt were one of two couples to tie the knot during their season of the Netflix show, the other being Alexa and Brennon Lemieux. The Lemieuxs remain happily married.

For now.