Another ‘Mad Max’ Actor Died Earlier This Summer: Wife Confirms Death of Mike Preston

Mad Max fans are mourning the loss of another familiar face from the franchise, Mike Preston, who has passed away.

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According to his wife, Josie Preston, the actor died on June 8 in Florida. She confirmed the news to Variety on July 21. No other details were provided about the 93-year-old’s death.

The rugged actor played Pappagallo, the leader of a settler group, in 1981’s Mad Max 2 (released as The Road Warrior in the United States). His character led a band of survivors living at an oil refinery in a post-apocalyptic world where gas is increasingly scarce. Constantly under threat from Lord Humungus and his marauders, Pappagallo enlists Max (Mel Gibson) to help them escape with a tanker of oil.

The news of Preston’s death follows that of his onscreen rival Kjell Nilsson, who played Lord Humungus and died earlier this month at the age of 76.

Preston Began His Showbiz Career as a Singer

Born Jack Davis, Preston was a chart-topping UK singer in the late 1950s, per Variety. He scored three Top 40 hits before relocating to Australia, where he built a career as a nightclub performer.

Preston gained further recognition by hosting In Melbourne Tonight, then appeared in 42 episodes of the Australian series Homicide. He also had a recurring role in the soap opera Bellbird, with additional appearances in Dixon of Dock Green, Tandarra, Chopper Squad, and Cop Shop.

Mike Preston in 1965. (Photo by Trevor James Robert Dallen/Fairfax Media via Getty Images).

His first feature film role came in 1969’s Stoney. He went on to lead the sci-fi film Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn and appeared in eight episodes of Hot Pursuit as Alec Shaw. Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, he made guest appearances on more than a dozen shows, including Ellen, Highlander, and Law & Order.

His final credit was a voice role in the 2002 video game The Getaway.

‘Mad Max’ Fans Pay Tribute to Mike Preston

Meanwhile, Mad Max fans took to Reddit to pay tribute to Preston in the wake of his passing.

“Favorite piece of dialogue in the original trilogy. Read Max like an open book,” one fan wrote of the stirring monologue Preston gives Max to convince him to help his people. “He had a great life and career. Long life lived well,” a second fan offered.

“So Pappagallo and the Humongous can finally share a drink in the wastelands. RIP Mike, Kjell,” another fan added.

“While he’s more well known for playing Pappagallo, I remember him as the gloriously over-the-top title villain in Metalstorm: the Destruction of Jared Syn,” yet another fan chimed in.

Preston leaves behind his wife, Josie Preston, and two daughters.