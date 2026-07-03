‘Mad Max’ Actor Dies of Kidney Disease: Family Confirms Death of Kjell Nilsson

Kjell Nilsson, a former Olympic weightlifter turned actor best known for playing the unforgettable villain Lord Humungus in Mad Max 2, has died.

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His family confirmed the news of his July 2 passing in a post on the 76-year-old actor’s Facebook page.

“As many of you know, Kjell had been battling end-stage kidney disease for the past four and a half years, receiving dialysis three days a week,” his family wrote. “It was a long and painful journey, filled with countless battles to overcome, including the gradual loss of his bodily autonomy.”

“This past Sunday, after much consideration, Kjell made the decision to take back control over his pain and his body by stopping dialysis,” his family continued. “On Thursday, Torsdag (Thor’s Day), July 2, Kjell passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his sons.”

“The days leading up to his passing were filled with joy, gratitude, peace, and acceptance. He did it his way,” they added.

After describing Nilsson’s struggles with kidney disease, his family pointed out they would remember a life well lived.

“Kjell lived a colourful life on his own terms, with unwavering conviction, an adventurous heart, and a spirit that refused to surrender. To all of his friends, fans, clients, and family: thank you. You made his life richer and fuller than you could ever know,” his family wrote.

How Kjell Nilsson Found Himself Playing an Iconic Villain in ‘Mad Max 2’

Kjell Nilsson was born in 1949 in Gothenburg, Sweden, according to IMDb. He came to Australia in 1980 as a trainer for Swedish Olympic athletes preparing for the Moscow Olympics, drawing on his experience as a former Olympic weightlifter.

While in Australia, he met and married Australian actress Kate Ferguson. She encouraged him to pursue a career in Australian films, and he landed his first role as a pirate in The Pirate Movie (released in 1982).

Of course, he landed his most memorable role in 1981’s Mad Max 2 (released as The Road Warrior in the United States). Starring opposite a young Mel Gibson, Nilsson played Lord Humungus, the hockey-masked, muscular leader of a ruthless gang of marauders ruling a post-apocalyptic Australian wasteland.

However, acting didn’t become Nilsson’s professional focus. After taking on a handful of other roles, Nilsson shifted careers and went on to work as a manager for an Australian software company.

His family shared that a ceremony will be held to honor his memory, with details on the time, date, and location to be announced soon.