Another ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Arrested

Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Betty Idol has been arrested in connection with her part in a real estate scam that includes a money laundering scheme.

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Idol, which is the stage name of 40-year-old Salomes Jackson, was arrested on August 13 in Volusia County, Florida, FOX 35 Orlando reported. Her arrest is the result of a nearly one year investigation.

Investigators said the money went through a coordinated network of bank accounts using stolen identities and a shell company. As a result, Jackson received $178,786.65.

Betty Idol attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “KOKOMO CITY” Premiere at Egyptian Theatre on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office claims that the evidence shows she had direct control of the accounts involving receiving, transferring, withdrawing and laundering the money.

Investigators were contacted by two victims who own a mobile park in Orange City, Florida, to inform them about a fraudulent real estate listing and nearly $200,000 stolen on September 8, 2025. They told deputies that they were defrauded out of $196,786.65 after attempting to purchase a parcel next to their property on July 11, 2025.

The victims said they were conducting business with a realtor and an escrow officer with a known company. They made a $2,000 deposit to the escrow officer before completing a $196,786.65 wire transfer to complete the sale.

However, once they tried to contact the realtor, they were told to stop calling. And when they reached out to the escrow company, they were told the officer they worked with doesn’t work for the company.

During the process, the alleged owners of the property sent copies of the necessary paperwork to go through with the sale. However, those papers proved to be fake.

“The license appears to have been generated using artificial intelligence and is not associated with any real person,” the sheriff’s office said. The real owner also told investigators that the copy of her driver’s license included in the paperwork was fake.

Investigators traced the address for the fake escrow company to a woman’s address in Philadelphia. She told them that she had been a victim of identity theft in the past.

A seizure warrant for the bank account associated with the transfer was obtained. The transaction, which took place on October 4, 2025, showed a woman depositing a check into an ATM.

Using facial recognition, they were able to positively identify Jackson thanks to her distinct tattoos — a heart under her eye and a neck tattoo.

Jackson is facing multiple charges including fraud – money laundering transaction of $100,000 or more, grand theft over $100,000, organized scheme to defraud less than $50,000, and use of ID of another without consent – $50,000 or more.

She was expected to have her first court appearance on August 14.