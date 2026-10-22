Another Longtime Actor Has Sadly Passed Away: Michael Forest Was 97

Michael Forest, the veteran actor who entertained generations of television viewers with appearances in Star Trek, The Twilight Zone, and The Dick Van Dyke Show, has died at the age of 97.

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Forest died on October 14, 2026, at a senior living facility in Sparks, Nevada, where he had lived in recent years. His friend James A. Brown announced his death, per The Hollywood Reporter, marking the end of a career that spanned decades across film, television, theater and voice acting.

Born Gerald Michael Charlebois on April 17, 1929, in Harvey, North Dakota, Forest developed an extensive acting résumé that included more than 200 credits. He became a familiar face in classic television and earned a lasting place in science-fiction history through his memorable portrayal of Apollo in the original Star Trek series.

Michael Forest Enjoyed An International Acting Career

Forest appeared in the 1967 episode “Who Mourns for Adonais?” as Apollo, the Greek god who confronts the crew of the USS Enterprise. Although he appeared in only one episode of the original series, his commanding performance left a lasting impression on fans. He later returned to the role in the 2013 fan-produced web series Star Trek Continues.

His television credits also included The Twilight Zone, Gunsmoke, Maverick, Bonanza and The Dick Van Dyke Show. Forest also built a strong relationship with filmmaker Roger Corman, who cast him in several low-budget films during the early years of his career.

The actor then expanded his career internationally, appearing in more than 20 films made in Spain, France and England. Among those productions, he appeared in the 1969 Western 100 Rifles, which starred Jim Brown and Raquel Welch. He also appeared in the 1990s film Body of Evidence and played a pilot in the Tom Hanks drama Cast Away (2000).

Forest later established himself as a prolific voice actor. While living in Rome from 1968 to 1978, he dubbed more than 500 films into English. He subsequently lent his voice to anime productions and video games, extending his career beyond live-action performances.