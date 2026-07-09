Another Hallmark Couple Just Welcomed a Baby

Hallmark stars Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally have welcomed their first child together, announcing the arrival of a baby girl after keeping the pregnancy largely out of the public eye.

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The couple shared the happy news to PEOPLE, by revealing that their daughter, Isla, had arrived.

“We are so incredibly grateful to have this new little girl in our family,” they said.

They also released a family photograph that showed the newborn resting peacefully while her parents looked on with smiles. The announcement marked a new chapter for the actors, who have maintained a notably private relationship despite their popularity with Hallmark audiences.

“Our first few weeks were a bit of a blur,” they admitted. “Lots of love, very little sleep, and a healthy dose of stress. We seem to have forgotten how small newborns are — it seems impossible our oldest was ever that tiny! There have been plenty of family snuggles, though, which helped make the exhaustion easier to handle.”

Julie Gonzalo And Chris McNally Have Welcomed Their Second Daughter

“It’s safe to say we are still adjusting,” they spoke of becoming a family of four.

“Going from one child to two has changed the rhythm of our household and required a new level of time management. Though despite the juggling act and a few expected (and unexpected) bumps along the way, we are slowly finding our new rhythm.”

Gonzalo and McNally first met while filming the 2018 Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart. The actors later confirmed their relationship through occasional public appearances and social media posts while continuing to keep much of their personal lives out of the spotlight.

McNally has become especially well known for portraying Lucas Bouchard on Hallmark’s long-running drama When Calls the Heart. Gonzalo has also built a successful career with the network, starring in several Hallmark original films in addition to television and film roles outside the channel.

With baby Isla now part of the family, Gonzalo and McNally begin a new role as parents.