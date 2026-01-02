Another ‘Finding Prince Charming’ Personality Has Died: RIP to Jasen Kaplan

Jasen Kaplan, a former Finding Prince Charming contestant and beloved Hollywood makeup artist, has died.

Videos by Suggest

The 46-year-old died in New York City on Dec. 31, according to Page Six. A New York Police Department representative confirmed to the outlet that Kaplan’s death is under investigation. An autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death.

Aside from his appearance on Finding Prince Charming in 2016, Kaplan built a career as a celebrity makeup artist. His first notable high-profile clients were Brittny and Lisa Gastineau from Gastineau Girls, which aired on E! from 2005 to 2006, according to Page Six.

Kaplan later worked with high-profile clients, including Kelly Osbourne, Eva Longoria, Lynda Carter, and Cyndi Lauper. “He was a great artist, and a sweet guy,” a longtime friend told Page Six. “When people started working with him, they often stayed with him for years.”

“He really was important to a lot of people,” another insider told the outlet. “Some of his clients had been with him for more than 20 years. They’re going to take it very hard.”

Kelly Osbourne Pays Tribute to Jasen Kaplan: ‘Life Will Never Be the Same’

“I’m devastated,” wrote his former client Osbourne on her Instagram Story on Jan. 1, per Us Weekly. “I love you so much @jasenkaplan, thank you for all the love, laughter and joy you brought my life. I hope you are at peace now. Life will never be the same without you! Rip, my dear friend!”

Kaplan was an uncle and leaves behind his dog, Coco, per Page Six.

“I promise to make sure Coco is always looked after,” Osbourne added. “25 years of friendship and every second was worth it.”

Kaplan’s death follows that of fellow Finding Prince Charming alum Chad Spodick, who died in December 2023 at age 42. Spodick’s death was ruled a suicide, though the case remains an open investigation.