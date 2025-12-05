‘Finding Prince Charming’ Star Chad Spodick Dead at 42

Chad Spodick, a former contestant on the dating show Finding Prince Charming, has passed away.

A friend confirmed the news of the 42-year-old’s “sudden” death in a GoFundMe post.

“Our hearts are shattered as we share the devastating news of the loss of our beautiful, kind, and generous son, brother, and friend Chad,” wrote Kate Werbowski on a fundraising page. The page was created to raise money for Chad’s mother, Felice Harwood, to help with “funeral arrangements and ongoing living expenses.”

“We are still struggling to comprehend a world without his light,” she added of Spodick, who worked as a flight attendant.

The GoFundMe post did not provide details on the cause of Spodick’s death. However, it did state that it was “unexpected.”

“Chad was the type of person who poured himself into others,” Werbowski continued in her tribute to Spodick. “He lifted up his friends, encouraged everyone around him to grow, to advocate for themselves, and to believe in their own worth. His love for animals was unmatched — he cared deeply for every creature, especially his four beloved dogs and his bird, Cosmo.”

“The world was brighter with Chad in it. Those who were lucky enough to know him felt the warmth of his heart every day.”

Spodick’s mom now suffers the burden of “not only with unimaginable grief, but with the unexpected financial burden of funeral arrangements and ongoing living expenses,” so the GoFundMe was posted to “support her and Chad’s animals during this incredibly painful time.”

As of this writing, the fundraiser has raised $14,535 of a $20,000 goal.

Friends and Loved Ones Pay Tribute to Chad Spodick

Spodick gained recognition for his role on Finding Prince Charming, the 2016 reality series on Logo hosted by Lance Bass. He left the show after six weeks and later accused the lead, Sepúlveda, of pursuing him and other former contestants after filming ended, according to a report by Just Jared.

Meanwhile, friends and loved ones have been paying tribute to Spodick in the comments of his most recent Instagram post.

“RIP, Dear Beautiful Chad. You were loved, and the aviation community mourns you and will always remember you. A great flight attendant, a good man, a lover of all animals. A good friend and son to Felice,” one top comment read.

“Pure soul with a huge heart. You will be missed, my friend,” another comment read. “You were amazing in and out and will be missed,’ a third person wrote.

Spodick’s niece also commented on the post, asking people to donate to the GoFundMe to support the family.