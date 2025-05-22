Another ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Has Major Personal Life News

Days after Will Friedle announced he is about to be a grandfather at the age of 48, another Boy Meets World star announced some exciting news.

In an Instagram post, Ben Savage announced that he and his wife, Tessa Angermeier, are expecting their first child.

“Arriving this fall,” the actor declared. The post featured a sweet photo of Savage and Angermeier posing with ultrasound photos. Savage also shared an up-close picture of the ultrasound. He and Angermeier held hands.

Savage’s former Boy Meets World co-star, Maitland Ward, expressed her excitement about the news, writing, “Congratulations both of you!”

Danica McKellar, who starred in The Wonder Years alongside Savage’s brother, Fred Savage, wrote, “Whaaat??? Congratulations!”

The couple married in February 2023, just weeks after they announced their engagement on Instagram.

“The best is yet to come,” the post read.

At the time, a source told Good Morning America the couple was excited about the engagement. “They are both very grateful and enjoying this exciting time with their families and friends.”

Savage shared some photos of the wedding a few months later. “Always and forever,” he captioned the post.

Savage played Boy Meets World character Cory Matthews from 1993 to 2000.

The ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Previously Said He’d Be Up to Reprise His Role As Cory Matthews in Another Reboot

Although he is not on the Pod Meets World podcast with his co-stars, Danielle Fish, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, Ben Savage said he would love to star in another Boy Meets World reboot. He previously starred in the reboot Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017.

“I’ve learned enough to know that you literally never know what can happen in this business,” he told Us Weekly in 2022. “Every day is a rollercoaster, and it’s always exciting. So, I never say never.”

Savage’s Boy Meets World co-stars previously spoke about how he was initially down with discussing being part of the podcast.

“We have been talking about this podcast since 2019,” Fishel told Us Weekly in 2022. “It was Rider’s idea. When he brought it up, we talked about it all, the four of us.”

However, Fishel said Savage ultimately rejected the idea. ” At the end of our conversations, Ben said, ‘I just don’t think it’s for me,'” she recalled. “And we get it. So, we’re respecting his decision. And if he eventually wants to come on, we’ll leave the door open.”