A ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Is Going to Be a Grandpa at Age 48

A former Boy Meets World star revealed he is going to be a grandpa before he celebrates his 50th birthday.

During the latest episode of his podcast Pod Meets World, Will Friedle announced his stepdaughter, Lexi, 35, is about to give birth to his first grandchild.

Friedle, who is 48, shared the exciting news while chatting with fellow Boy Meets World alums and podcast co-hosts Danielle Fishel and Rider, as well as the show’s stage manager and director, Lynn McCracken.

“Will’s about to be a grandfather,” Fishel stated, causing McCracker to declare, “What?”

Friedle then confirmed the news. “I’m about to be a grandfather,” he said. “Yeah, my stepdaughter’s about to have my first grandchild, so I’m very happy. I’m ’bout to be a poppy!”

Just after Fishel said becoming a grandfather is going to be fun and she can’t wait, Friedle replied, “It’s gonna be great. I can’t either.”

Will Friedle and his wife, Susan Martens, got married in 2016. They reportedly started dating when Lexi was 21.

The ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Recently Revealed He Doesn’t Celebrate Mother’s Day With His Wife

The grandparent news comes just days after Friedle revealed he doesn’t celebrate Mother’s Day with his wife.

As his former Boy Meets World co-stars advised him to honor Susan on the holiday, Friedle said, “Wait, did I have to get stuff for every month? I don’t get stuff for Sue on Mother’s Day, am I supposed to?”

“Do you say Happy Mother’s Day?” Strong asked, to which Friedle replied, “Probably not. I don’t know!”

While Strong shared his shocked reaction, Fishel said, “Will! Did you not say ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ today? Do you celebrate the holiday for her at all?”

“I say it to my mom,” he answered. Strong then said, “[You] should acknowledge [your wife].”

When Friedle tried to explain that he didn’t wish Susan a happy Mother’s Day because Lexi was older, Fishel replied, “It doesn’t matter; she’s still a mother.”

Friedle then added, “I know, I never think about it, I guess.”