anne-hathaway-fires-back-at-critics-who-claim-she-has-no-sex-appeal

Proving she’s not as innocent as she looks, Anne Hathaway fired back at critics who claim she doesn’t have any sex appeal.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Hathaway said she heard she lacked “sex appeal” when she first started in Hollywood. She refused to believe that.

“I was like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. I know what I’m like on a Saturday night,’” Anne Hathaway stated. “The male gaze was very dominant and very pervasive and very juvenile.”

The Devil Wears Prada star stated she’s now ready to be a “sexual creature” out loud. She is currently preparing to star in the upcoming film, The Idea of You. The film is said to bring Hathaway’s “steamy side” out.

The Idea of You follows Solène, a 40-year-old single mom, who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell. The musician is notably the lead singer of the August Moon, which is the “hottest” boy band on the planet.

Starring in the film with Anne Hathaway are Nicholas Galitzine and Ella Rubin. The film is set to premiere in May 2024.

Anne Hathaway Says Julie Andrews Taught Her What It Means to Be a ‘Gracious Star’

While continuing to speak about her acting career, Anne Hathaway stated that her Princess Diaries co-star Julie Andrews had a significant impact on her.

Hathaway stated that Andrews taught her what it means to be a gracious star when she made time to sign autographs at the end of the day on The Princess Diaries set.

“She respected that they had a relationship to her work that spanned their entire lives and made it a beautiful experience for them,” Anne Hathaway continued “I don’t know that I was always capable of that. So I’ve learned that I want to handle myself in a way that I’m going to be proud of at a later date.”

Hathway also said The Princess Diaries was the film that changed her life. “It’s so weird to watch it, I haven’t seen this movie in maybe 20 years, and it’s — I’m a little bit speechless with this one. Actually, it’s very emotional to see it.”

Hathaway’s comments about The Princess Diaries come just after Andrews told TODAY that “sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone” when it came to a third installment in the Princess franchise.

However, Anne Hathaway disagrees with that statement. She said in 2023 that it was “thrilling” to “see the level of excitement” over a potential film.

“We feel the exact same, and I know it’s probably very frustrating,” she shared. “It’s a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things.”