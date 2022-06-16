Anne Hathaway’s Voluminous Cannes Look Is All Thanks To This Jennifer Garner-Loved Product

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Anne Hathaway was giving us some major retro-vibes at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. In one look, she wore a black and blue Gucci mini dress, silver heels, and a half-up hairdo compliments of hairstylist Adir Abergel. She emanated a fun and chic 1960s vibe, complete with cat-eye sunglasses.

And, she slayed other looks as well. The Oscar-winning actress wore an Armani Privé gown the previous day for her first time on the red carpet at Cannes. Her hair was styled in a super-smooth blowout to the premiere of her movie Armageddon TIme. She completed the look with a stunning Mediterranean Reverie Bulgari necklace. This look was more reminiscent of Princess Diaries than Studio 54, but obviously gorgeous nonetheless.

The third look featured a hot-pink Valentino jumpsuit with her millennial hair parted in the center (gasp!).

Left: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images; Middle: John Phillips/Getty Images; Right: Instagram.com/hairbyadir

Her outfits were the talk of the town, but her hairstyles also got some attention. Rightfully so. All of her hairstyles started and ended with products by Virtue. Hathaway’s hairstylist Abergel is the creative director of the brand, and Jennifer Garner became a brand partner in 2019. Abergel has introduced many of his clients to the brand, including Garner and Hathaway.

Garner has been shouting Virtue’s praises for several years, and Hathaway has apparently embraced this sentiment as her hairstyles have evolved through the years.

Creating A Healthy Foundation

The secret to Hathaway’s va-va-voom hair at Cannes was Virtue’s Volumizing Primer. This lightweight primer adds a ton of volume without stickiness or buildup. Formulated with Virtue’s proprietary Alpha Keratin 60ku protein, this primer also protects hair from styling tools while strengthening strands. It adds buildable hold to your hair, leaving behind a pleasant citrusy scent.

It’s no wonder Hathaway’s hairstylist turns to this primer as a go-to first step for all of WeCrashed actress’ looks. Packing quite a punch, the vegan formula helps tackle frizz, repair split ends, and increase hair thickness in just five uses.

Hathaway’s Look Is Actually Easy To Achieve At Home

(John Phillips/Getty Images)

Hairstylist Abergel broke down Hathaway’s retro hairstyle step-by-step to Harper’s Bazaar.

This look called for a cascading half-up, half-down hairdo with face-framing curtain bangs. It was a call-back to the ’60s era, which was definitely fitting with her black and blue Gucci mini dress.

Abergel primed the hair with the Virtue Volumizing Primer. Next, he sprayed the hair with the Virtue 6-in-1 hairspray before curling it with the 1-inch curling iron.

He stated, “I let the crown sections cool in place by pinning them with a creaseless pin.”

While letting those cool, he started on the face-framing pieces. Then, he curled those with a 1.25-inch curling iron to get effortless waves. Next, he pinned half of her hair up at the crown, giving a subtle lift.

Virtue 6-in-1 hairspray and Virtue Healing Oil were then applied to finish the look.

The Products That Make Mega Volume A Reality

The key to Anne Hathaway’s breathtaking volume was all thanks to Virtue’s collection of high-quality hair care products that protect, strengthen, and most importantly, amplify your everyday style.

