Fashion Icon Anna Wintour Is Stepping Down As Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief

Fashion icon Anna Wintour is officially stepping down at Vogue after nearly 40 years as the publication’s editor-in-chief.

According to Vogue, Wintour told the staff last Thursday that she would be stepping down from the role she has held for 37 years.

“Anybody in a creative field knows how essential it is never to stop growing in one’s work,” Anna explained. “When I became the editor of Vogue, I was eager to prove to all who might listen that there was a new, exciting way to imagine an American fashion magazine.”

“Now I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas,” she continued. “Supported by a new, exciting view of what a major media company can be. And that is exactly the kind of person we need to now look for to be HOEC [Head of Editorial Content] for US Vogue. ”

Anna Wintour’s magazine career began at two British magazines. She moved to the U.S. for a stint at New York and House & Garden. Wintour then returned to London and was the editor of British Vogue from 1985 to 1987. She became Editor-in-Chief of Vogue in 1988 and has held the position since then.

Other titles she has held over the years include Global Chief Content Officer at Condé Nast, Artistic Director at Condé Nast, and Global Editorial Director at Vogue.

Anna Wintour Isn’t Retiring, Will Remain at Vogue and Oversee Editorial for Numerous Brands

Although her tenure as Editor-in-Chief at Vogue is coming to an end, Anna Wintour is not retiring.

Vogue revealed that Wintour will continue he role as chief content officer for Condé Nast. She will be overseeing editorial for numerous brands, including WIRED, Vanity Fair, Glamour, Tatler, World of Interiors, Allure, Teen Vogue, and Them.

Anna Wintour also stated that many of her responsibilities at Vogue will remain the same. “Including paying very close attention to the fashion industry and the other creative cultural force that is our extraordinary Met Ball,” she pointed out. “And charting the course of future Vogue Worlds and any other original, fearless ideas we may come up with.”

“And it goes without saying that I plan to remain Vogue’s tennis and theater editor in perpetuity,” Wintour continued. “But how thrilling it will be to work alongside someone new who will challenge us, inspire us, and make us all think about Vogue in a myriad of original ways.”