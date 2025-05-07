miley-cyrus-turns-heads-with-met-gala-2025-appearance

Looking stunning as usual, Miley Cyrus turned some heads with her all-black ensemble at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City.

The “Flowers” hitmaker donned a custom Alaïa by Pieter Mulier outfit with jewelry from Cartier. She kept her hair simple with a slick-back style.

Photos by John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

While at the famous event, Miley stated the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme meant ‘celebrating identity and uniqueness” and “challenging what’s expected of you and going beyond.”

“Really being proud of yourself and how you show up,” she pointed out. “I think of these gowns as, like, armor. It’s a representation of power and strength. That’s how I feel about fashion. So I love seeing everyone’s way that they’re showing up and presenting that power.”

This was the first Met Gala Cyrus had attended in six years. She previously went to the 2019 event alongside her then-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus Recently Performed Her New Single ‘More To Lose’

Miley Cyrus’ Met Gala appearance occurred days after she performed her soon-to-be-released single “More to Lose.” She even sang the track in front of some exes.

While performing to a small crowd at Casa Cipriani NY, Cyrus said, “I have a lot of people that I’ve known and loved for a very long time in this room. Even a couple of exes.”

The song seemingly hints at a fallout during a past relationship. “‘Cause when you’re looking like a movie star in a worn-out coat,” Miley sings. “I throw away my mind, it happens all the time.”

Later in the song, she sings, “I knew someday, the one would have to choose, I thought we had more to lose.”

The single will be on Miley’s new album, Something Beautiful, which will drop on May 30.