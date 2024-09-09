angelina-jolie-swarmed-by-fans-at-appearance-in-chaotic-video

Angelina Jolie gracefully managed a throng of overly enthusiastic fans who breached her security to reach out to the veteran actress.

The actress and filmmaker made an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday evening, where she showcased her latest film, Without Blood, which she directed. However, her night took a turn when a throng of fans, eager for autographs, surrounded her at the industry event.

An overly enthusiastic fan managed to slip past her security detail and embrace Jolie, leaving others in the crowd visibly shocked. Angelina remained untroubled by the entire situation, even urging her security team to “be nice” as they escorted away the overzealous fan.

The footage was shared on X, with the person who posted it harkening back to Michael Jackson’s fanatic followers of yore.

Of course, the footage of Angelina Jolie getting nearly overwhelmed by overzealous fans had to be weighed in on by denizens of the internet.

Many X users focused on the fan who embraced Jolie.

“Looking closely this fan looks much older than a 15 year old which I thought. Can’t believe she not only hugging Angelina Jolie but also had a long winded conversation too.. girl sure got her moment,” one onlooker wrote.

Another X user couldn’t believe Jolie’s composure when the fan embraced her. “If I were Angie, I would have slapped her,’ they insisted.

However, other X users seemed skeptical over the whole scene.

One conspiracy theorist wrote: “the set-up was a complete fail.”

“How much did her publicist have to pay them?”, a second onlooker wondered. “She don’t need a publicist she just has a huge affect [sic] on people,” yet another fan shot back.

Meanwhile, Jolie’s son Pax joined her on the red carpet for the premiere of Without Blood. The mother and son duo even matched their outfits for the big event.

Eagle-eyed observers might spot some scarring on Pax’s forehead. Of course, this is likely from his recent motorcycle crash earlier in the summer. The 20-year-old reportedly suffered bleeding of the brain after the July accident and was rushed to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses at the scene noted that he expressed discomfort from hip pain. He also seemed to have sustained a head injury during the incident. However, Pax seemed tip-top at the premiere.