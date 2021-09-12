Angelina Jolie Shares Rare Instagram Photo Of Daughters’ ‘Summer Reading’

Angelina Jolie, who broke Instagram records last month for the fastest 1 million follower mark as she joined the platform, has shared rare photos of daughters Zahara and Shiloh enjoying their summer reading. The 46-year-old Hollywood superstar, who dedicated her sign-up posts to human rights, posted four days ago as she gave a rare insight into her family life, and the photos are racking up insane likes.

Angelina Jolie Shares Incredibly Rare Photos Of Daughters

Posting for her 10.3 million followers, the MCU star opened with a stunning shot of 16-year-old Zahara as she held a copy of Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye. Zahara, showing off her nose piercing, was all smiles with her hair in braids, with a swipe right then showing Shiloh-Nouvel, 15.

Shiloh, outdoors on a couch amid trellis greenery and deep into The Dark Lady by Akala was photographed in a dark hoodie and seemingly engulfed by the work. “End of #summerreading,” Jolie wrote, adding: “These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours.”

“How beautiful they are” quickly topped comments, although fans had noticed the caption as they offered up their favorite reads. The post also attracted a like from teen actress Millie Bobby Brown.

See The Photos Below

Angelina, who shares six children with Pitt, is fresh from revealing she feared for the “safety” of her children during the course of her marriage. The Eternals actress said: “Yes, for my family. My whole family” as she told The Guardian of her fears. The mom of six, who has three biological and three adopted children, is also no stranger to gushing over her brood.

Speaking to Hello! about raising her kids during the COVID pandemic, the thrice-divorced star revealed:

“I have four different schools going on with six different kids, so it’s all different. I’m also terrible with math and I question history, so I’m a really challenged parent when it comes to a lot of this stuff.” Jolie added: “Fortunately, I have very capable, smart children. They are getting through, but it’s hard.”

Alongside Shiloh and Nouvel, Angelina is also a mother to Pax, 17, plus 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The couple’s oldest, Maddox, is in college in South Korea. In 2020, she revealed her 2016 decision to divorce Pitt was for the “well-being of my family” and that it was the “right decision.” Pitt was, prior to Angelina, married to sitcom star Jennifer Aniston for five years.