Angelina Jolie Shares Her Positive Menopause Experience And How It Makes Her ‘Feel Settled’

Angelina Jolie experienced early onset menopause at a young age. Although menopause was triggered after the actress had surgeries to prevent cancer, Jolie has no regrets. In fact, she appreciates feeling older.

When the award-winning actress discovered that she carried a cancer gene, she knew immediately that she would do anything to prevent getting the disease. Jolie had already lost her grandmother, mother, and aunt to ovarian cancer. She didn’t want to go down that road.

After Jolie’s doctor detected the same BRCA1 cancer gene and possible signs of early cancer, the filmmaker opted to have preventative surgery. Not wanting to follow in her family members’ footsteps, the actress had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed. Fortunately for Jolie, there was no cancer detected following the preventative surgeries. However, the surgeries did have an effect on her health. At only 40 years old, Jolie began to experience early menopause.

‘I Actually Love Being In Menopause’

While most women don’t experience menopause until their mid-40s, 50s, or even 60s, the actress has enjoyed feeling older. “I actually love being in menopause,” Jolie admitted in an interview with The Telegraph via E! News. “I haven’t had a terrible reaction to it, so I’m very fortunate. I feel older, and I feel settled being older.”

The filmmaker’s honest and frank talk of menopause is a breath of fresh air for women of all ages. Although everyone with ovaries will go through menopause, we’re often taught to dread the changes that will occur in our bodies. With all the talk of hot flashes, mood swings, and sleep problems, most women would rather run the other way. Plus, aren’t we supposed to want to stay young forever?

Jolie is sharing a different version of the experience. Even though she went through menopause at a young age, she is celebrating her current stage of life. In fact, the actress is more at ease now than when she was younger. Her experience is just the opposite of how most people expect women to react to menopause.

As the actress continues to fight off cultural expectations and ageism, she is embracing this new chapter in her life. Although the fountain of youth is often sought after in Hollywood, Jolie is happy to say goodbye to her younger days. “I feel happy that I’ve grown up,” she remarked. “I don’t want to be young again.”

