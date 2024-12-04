Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Her Late Mother’s Influence in Moving Speech

Angelina Jolie was recently recognized for her performance in the new biopic Maria at the Gotham Awards.

Videos by Suggest

While receiving the Performer Tribute Award, Jolie opened up about her late mother in a touching acceptance speech.

(Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images)

The awards ceremony was held on Monday Dec. 2nd at New York City’s Cipriani Wall Street. Jolie took the stage to accept her award for her portrayal of Maria Callas. Callas was an American-born Greek opera singer, often referred to as “the most acclaimed opera singer of her time.”

“It’s wonderful to be here in New York where Maria Callas was born and lived most of her life on what would have been her 101st birthday,” the Oscar winner began her speech. “I’m very honored to be here with fellow artists, celebrating independent filmmaking.”

Jolie then spoke about her late mother, who died at the age of 56 after battling ovarian cancer. She said, “I grew up with a mother who kept books inside the oven because there were more books in our house than shelves in the apartment we had.”

“And it was how she solved the problem, while still making sure we were fed. But it was her priority,” Jolie continued. “She took me to theater. She told me about meeting Tennessee Williams and she introduced me to the Lee Strasberg Institute, where I would later study.”

Angelina Jolie Makes Her Comeback

“And I experience now the joy of seeing my own daughter love theater and get involved,” Jolie said. “For many of us, these early influences are what nurture us and shape us as artists and people, and it is so important. Art is a way we come together to know each other, to laugh with each other and to understand each other.”

The actress closed out her speech by paying tribute to both her mother and the late opera singer.

“So in Maria’s memory, thinking of my mom… for all those who teach and inspire art in others, all the young artists growing up and everyone in this room who celebrates creativity and expression,” she said, “I am really, really honored to be here with all of you and to be a part of this community.”

After taking a years long hiatus, Jolie is now being commended for her performance in the Netflix biopic. The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in August. It’s now playing in theaters and will begin streaming on Netflix on Dec. 11th.