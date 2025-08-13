Angelina Jolie Is Moving Away From the US

Angelina Jolie is trading her glamorous LA digs for life abroad—just as soon as the last of her little flock flies the coop.

Videos by Suggest

The 50-year-old is allegedly planning to “put the house up for sale” as she considers relocating outside the United States, an insider told PEOPLE.

The Hackers star “never wanted to live in L.A. full time. She didn’t have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad,” the insider told the outlet, of course, in reference to the star’s third ex-husband (after Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton), Brad Pitt.

The exes, who finalized their divorce in December 2024 after an eight-year legal battle, share six children: Maddox, 24; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; Shiloh, 19; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, and Maddox Jolie-Pitt pictured in 2021. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

The insider told PEOPLE that Jolie is “eyeing several locations abroad. She’ll be very happy when she’s able to leave Los Angeles.”

The only snag in Jolie’s grand relocation plan? Waiting for the last of her six kids to finally move out.

Jolie “plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year,” the source added.

Angelina Jolie Reportedly Plans to Sell Her Los Angeles Home After Making a Few Upgrades

According to yet another insider, the Cyborg 2 star is planning to sell her home after making a few minor upgrades. As reported by PEOPLE, Angelina Jolie bought the historic estate, built in 1913, for $24.5 million in 2017. The expansive property spans 11,000 square feet and features six bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

This property also has serious Hollywood roots. Director Cecil B. DeMille bought it in 1916 for less than $28,000. To top it off, Charlie Chaplin used to live next door, but when he moved out, DeMille snapped up that house too and combined the estates.

In a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie shared her reasons for remaining in Los Angeles despite her desire to move elsewhere.

The Kung Fu Panda 3 voice actor, who divorced Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage, said she is in the city “because of a divorce.” Once her twins turn 18, Jolie plans to move abroad full-time in search of opportunities and experiences beyond what Los Angeles offers.

“When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety,” she told the outlet then. “I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here.”

Here’s hoping the thrice-divorced mother of six can finally break free from the constraints of family and embrace the opportunity to live her best life to the fullest.