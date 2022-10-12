This Old Video Of Angela Lansbury In The Bath Talking About Female Sexuality After Menopause Is A Must-Watch

People are sharing their favorite memories of the legendary Angela Lansbury following her death yesterday, from musical moments to iconic roles. One video that’s making the rounds? A clip from Lansbury’s Positive Moves video where the actress discusses female sexuality and menopause—and honestly, everyone should see it.

Lansbury’s Thoughts On Femininity And Sexuality

Positive Moves is a book and video set where Lansbury shared her “personal plan for fitness and well-being.” The book includes plans for exercise, diet, and activity, all to improve readers’ physical and psychological health.

In the now-popular video clip, Lansbury draws herself a bath and explains her thoughts on femininity and sexuality. “I think [they] go hand in hand,” the actress says while relaxing in a bubble bath.

She continued, “It used to be thought that women lose interest in sex after menopause, but now we know that just isn’t true. Obviously, both you and your partner are different than you were 30 years ago, but if you can accept the inevitable physical and other changes, you can keep romance in your life.”

Lansbury went on to talk about the importance of maintaining “a certain sense of mystery” and presenting yourself “as a woman of loveliness and dignity,” all while continuing to enjoy her bubble bath.

She continued, “A woman who feels good and knows she’s looking her best…she’ll continue to attract attention as a feminine, sexual person. The right kind of attention doesn’t have to stop unless you want it to.”

Lansbury’s Incredible Career

Lansbury knew all about attracting attention. She started acting when she was just 16, and continued to do so up until her death; her last role is in the upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Lansbury earned five Tony Awards and six Golden Globes, and was given an Honorary Academy Award, a BAFTA Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award. The actress passed away in her sleep at her home in Los Angeles, just five days before her 97th birthday.

Lots of women are finding this video both inspiring and reassuring; Lansbury’s message that feeling good about yourself will continue to attract any attention you might want is one that many women are now taking to heart.

