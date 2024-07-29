angel-reese-flaunts-figure-with-tiny-pink-bikini-on-vacation

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese took social media by storm after sharing some stunning photos from her vacation.

The WNBA All-star sported a smoking hot pink bikini in a thread of photos and videos posted to her Instagram account on Sunday…

Angel Reese Stuns in New Vacation Photos

Reese was also spotted in Paris this past week supporting her fellow WNBA stars in the U.S. women’s basketball team’s final exhibition game.

Yet it’s unclear where the steamy footage was taken, assumably a more exotic destination for the rookie to enjoy her league-mandated break.

Star Rookie Shares Pessimism on WNBA’s Future

Los Angeles Sparks rookie standout Cameron Brink has been out since June after she suffered a season-ending ACL tear. But before that, she was one of the favorites to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

She is a part of one of the more memorable rookie classes in WNBA History, that feature other standouts such as Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. Naturally, there has been an uptick in viewership around the sport. Brink remains optimistic for the future. But she admits that at times, doubt creeps in.

“It’s kind of groundbreaking. It’s just really exciting and honestly unfamiliar for me to have this much attention around women’s sports and women’s basketball, but we embrace it,” she said.

“We hope this momentum continues. There is a bit of fear, like, will people kind of hop off the bandwagon per se.”

Stephen Curry Tried to Sign Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has already received high praise from the likes of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. And another NBA All-Star is also beginning to take notice. Per NBA insider Shams Charania, before Clark inked a historic deal with Nike, Stephen Curry and Under Armour tried to poach Clark from the sneaker giant and convince her to join his Curry brand.

“Stephen Curry was involved in the Under Armour pitch… but she is not signing there, and she will soon be official with Nike,” Shams said.

You really can’t blame Clark for nixing all her other suitors to sign with an established brand like Nike. They already boast some of the NBA’s top athletes such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Besides the fact that her contract is “above $20 million,” according to Shams. A significant upgrade from her $76,000 WNBA salary in 2024.