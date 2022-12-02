‘Real Housewives Of Montecito’? Andy Cohen Jokes With Meghan Markle About A New Reality Show

Meghan Markle may have had a career as an actress before she married Prince Harry, but it doesn’t sound like we’ll see her onscreen any time soon. One recent guest on her podcast teased a potential reality show appearance—could we see her show up as a Real Housewife?

Why Markle Stopped Watching ‘The Real Housewives’

Markle welcomed Andy Cohen onto a new episode of Archetypes, where the pair discussed moving beyond different archetypes with him, Judd Apatow, and Trevor Noah. This episode, the season finale, was significant because this was the first episode where Markle spoke with men.

Cohen, an executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, asked Markle if she watched the reality show. Markle said she was “such a Housewives fan,” but admitted she no longer watched the show.

She explained, “I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama that I stopped craving—,” with Cohen jumping in: “other people’s.” Markle has dealt with tons of public scrutiny after her marriage to Harry, so it’s no surprise she turned away from drama-filled reality TV.

She Says ‘There Will Be No Reality Show’

Cohen then said that, after Markle and Harry’s move to California, there was some speculation that she might join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “I never heard that!” Markle laughed. “You mean really this is my audition for Real Housewives in Montecito?”

“You don’t have to audition. We’ll build the show around you,” Cohen joked. Markle made sure to clarify: “There will be no reality show.”

There might not be a royal reality show in the works, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be appearing in an upcoming Netflix show. The couple will star in a docuseries that will reportedly hit the streaming service this December.

Cohen’s ‘Biggest Blunder’ With Markle

Markle and Cohen also discussed their past relationship. The pair met twice before the podcast taping, but Markle admitted that she always wanted to be a guest on Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

“I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn’t get booked, Andy,” Markle laughed. Cohen replied, “It is now the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show.”

Markle might not be a Real Housewife any time soon, but fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can’t wait to see the couple in their new Netflix series.

