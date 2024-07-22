Andrew Garfield’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence on Claims She’s a Witch

Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend and self-dubbed witch, Dr. Kate Tomas, isn’t putting up with any of the public’s “misogynistic nature” when it comes to the interest in her relationship with The Amazing Spider-Man star.

During a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Tomas slams the public for lack of boundaries. “It’s frustrating that no matter how much accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man,” she explained. “I don’t want to fit under anybody’s shadow.”

Dubbing herself as a “professional witch” and “spiritual mentor” with “powerful intuitive abilities,” Tomas talks about the lack of privacy as she and Andrew Garfield continue with their relationship. “[The paparazzi] will take maybe 150 photos, then they choose the four where you are the worst,” Tomas pointed out.

Tomas recently spoke out about how other women have been unnecessarily cruel to her online about her relationship with Garfield. “F—ing hell, nothing could prepare me for having literally thousands of women telling me I’m ugly,” Tomas said. “I’m unattractive, I’m less than in every conceivable way.”

Tomas also opened up about her relationship last month, despite not mentioning Andrew Garfield by name. “I am in a new relationship,” she said in a podcast episode. “And I’m in love and I’m really happy.”

The couple were first romantically linked in March. They went on a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham. Andrew Garfield confirmed the relationship in April.

Andrew Garfield’s Girlfriend Kate Tomas Talks About Magic, How ‘It Takes Time’

Speaking about her tarot card readings and her devotion to the craft, Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend Dr. Kate Tomas opens up about magic.

Tomas charges £1,500 for a 45-minute reading, which includes “two full days on WhatsApp to unpack it” with her. She also asks for a “six-month minimum commitment” for her readings, which costs £4,000 a month.

“Magic takes time,” she explained. “It can’t happen overnight.”

Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend also stated that the readings are “very labor-intensive,” and therefore she only does them two or three times a month. To justify her hefty price tag, Tomas states they are a “political act” to choose how to charge for the client’s time, especially as a woman.

“I could charge £1 million a session and that would be completely ethical because I’m not exploiting anybody,” she pointed out. “I’m a Taurean — I like luxury. I always have.”

She further noted that for £69, clients can book her for a seduction masterclass. Through the class, clients can “gain insights” on how to presumably land a man like Andrew Garfield.