Andrea Fay Friedman, ‘Life Goes On’ Star, Dead At 53



Andrea Fay Friedman, known for her groundbreaking role as Amanda Swanson in the acclaimed TV drama Life Goes On, passed away on December 3 at her Santa Monica residence. She was 53.

Her father, Hal Friedman, confirmed her passing to The New York Times, stating that she succumbed to complications related to Alzheimer’s disease, which is prevalent among individuals with Down Syndrome over the age of 50. Due to the disease’s progression, Andrea had been unable to communicate verbally for the past year.

Born on June 1, 1970, in Santa Monica, Friedman carved a significant path in onscreen representation for individuals with Down Syndrome. Her breakthrough came in 1992 with her role in Life Goes On, portraying the girlfriend and eventual wife of the main character, Charles “Corky” Thatcher, who also had Down Syndrome. The series stood out as the first major show featuring not just one, but two characters with Down Syndrome.

Andrea’s Legacy

Her impactful tenure in the drama, alongside Patti LuPone, Chris Burke, and Kellie Martin, spanned two years. Subsequently, Friedman continued to challenge stereotypes with humor, utilizing her platform to advocate for awareness about individuals with Down Syndrome. In a 2010 episode of Family Guy, she portrayed Ellen, a girl with Down Syndrome dating Chris Griffin (voiced by Seth Green). The role satirized former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, with Friedman’s character humorously mentioning, “My dad’s an accountant and my mom is the former governor of Alaska.”

Palin, whose son has Down Syndrome, said the show “isn’t funny” and called it the result result of “cruel, cold-hearted people,” to which Friedman responded saying “I guess former Governor Palin does not have a sense of humor. I think the word is ‘sarcasm.’”

Photo by Chris Hatcher/Getty Images

Friedman emphasized that representation for the Down syndrome community should inspire others, stating, “In my family, we believe in the power of laughter. My parents taught me to have a sense of humor and live a fulfilling life.”

Her TV repertoire included appearances in Baywatch, Touched By An Angel, Chicago Hope, 7th Heaven, and ER. She was also the subject of the 2009 documentary A Possible Dream: The Andrea Friedman Story. Her final onscreen role was in the 2019 holiday drama Carol of the Bells.

Beyond acting, Friedman served as an assistant teacher at UCLA’s Pathways program, where she assisted students with intellectual disabilities. She is survived by her sister, brother-in-law, two nephews, and father.

Friedman will be forever remembered for her advocacy and positive representation of those with Down Syndrome in media. Our condolences are with her fans and family at this time.