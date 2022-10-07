Andie MacDowell Proudly Shows Off Her Gray Hair At Paris Runway Show

Andie MacDowell is taking her shades of gray to a whole new level. For the past two years, she’s been going au naturel to the delight of her fans around the world. If her recent runway show is any indicator, she’s confident in walking her worth.

The actress just stole the show at the L’Oreal Paris “Le Défilé Walk Your Worth” runway show. But it wasn’t the actress’ silver and pink silver gown that had people talking. Instead, her beautiful gray locks were the runway’s show stopper!

‘I Like To Compare Myself To George Clooney’

MacDowell began proudly showing off her natural hair color shortly after quarantine kicked in during 2020. She stopped coloring her locks while stay at home orders were in place. The next thing she knew, she was getting compliments from her family. MacDowell knew what she wanted to do.

As she shared in an interview with Vogue, “At the very beginning of quarantine, my hair started growing and every time my kids would see me, they kept telling me I looked badass with my gray hair. When I pulled it up in a bun, all you could see was the salt and pepper, which is what I am, you know, dark and silver. I like to compare myself to George Clooney because why not?”

Andie MacDowell walks the runway during the “Le Defile Walk Your Worth” By L’Oreal Paris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022. (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for L’Oréal Paris)

Why not, indeed. Men have been going au naturel in Hollywood for years, frequently being told that they look better as they age. As for women, we’re stuck coloring, primping, clipping, injecting, and doing all the things to maintain a youthful appearance. By keeping her hair in its natural state, MacDowell is going against these double standards.

‘I’ve Never Felt More Powerful’

When the actress decided to keep her gray locks, she was told that it was a bad idea by those closest to her in Hollywood. “My managers had actually said to me, ‘It’s not time,’” MacDowell explained after receiving a job offer during COVID. “And I said, ‘I think you’re wrong, and I’m going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now … If I don’t do it now, I won’t have the chance to be salt and pepper. I always wanted to be salt and pepper!’”

MacDowell is showing the world and women of all ages what it means to walk your worth. Once she decided to go gray, the actress admitted, “I’ve never felt more powerful. I feel more honest. I feel like I’m not pretending. I feel like I’m embracing right where I am. I feel really comfortable.” As she continues walking her worth, we can’t wait to see more women claim their power and go au naturel.

