Ana Gasteyer Slams ‘A–hole’ Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for Bad ‘SNL’ Experience in 1998

SNL alum Ana Gasteyer is calling out Sean “Diddy” Combs for some major diva behavior during his last musical performance on the beloved show.

From 1996 to 2002, Gasteyer was a cast member on SNL, sharing the stage with talents like Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Tina Fey, and Maya Rudolph. She gained recognition for her role in the iconic “Schweddy Balls” sketch with Shannon and Alec Baldwin, as well as for her recurring “Culps” skit alongside Ferrell.

The veteran comedian criticized the troubled rapper, calling him an “a–hole” for reportedly insisting on a “completely closed set” during his 1998 appearance.

“[Diddy], of course, shut down the whole building,” Gasteyer, 57, detailed on the Las Culturistas podcast Wednesday. “You can tell the five a–holes in the six years that I was there when they would be like, ‘So-and-so is in the building, everybody stay in your dressing rooms!’”

Ana Gasteyer recently slammed Sean “Diddy” Combs for his behavior on the “Saturday Night Live” set in 1998. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Gasteyer went on to admit she felt that sort of diva behavior was only necessary for presidential candidates. However, not so for music performers. “It’s really my house,” she joked about being asked to leave while Diddy (then Puff Daddy) rehearsed.

‘SNL’ Castmembers Attempt to Have Some Fun with Diddy

Of course, diva behavior will get a bit of pushback from the misfits of Saturday Night Live. Gasteyer recounted how her fellow cast member, Will Ferrell, made Combs feel “very uncomfortable” during the rehearsal.

“They were like, ‘Wouldn’t it be so funny if Ron just went in?’” she recalled. “And he did.”

Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer as Marty and Bobby Culp on SNL’s 40th-anniversary special in 2015. (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

At that time, Ferrell transformed his Jerry Reed costume to impersonate a crew member named Rob (dubbed Ron), who had recently been dismissed by the director of the show’s pre-taped segments.

“He went on down the stairs and he marched right in,” the Mean Girls star continued. “And I have the video from the control room where Sean Combs is rapping ‘Come With Me,’ and behind him, Ron is just walking around looking really disoriented.”

For those out of the loop, “Come With Me” heavily samples Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” and features Jimmy Page.

“It is the greatest thing that’s ever happened, because what a deserved person to have their ‘Kashmir’ moment interrupted by Ron,” she added.

Sure, it’s a little inside baseball, but surely Diddy would appreciate the effort of a world-class comedian like Will Ferrell.

Unsurprisingly, Diddy did not welcome Ferrell.

Rather than roll with the bit, Combs maintained his “faux importance” and ignored Will.

“Like, what’s gonna happen?” Gasteyer insisted. “You’re gonna walk into the studio, and you’re gonna be like, ‘I’m in the studio. I work here.’”

Meanwhile, Ferrell made a brief cameo as Ron during the actual show’s closing credits alongside Diddy.