Amy Sedaris Curses Live on CNN as Bathroom Joke Draws Ire

Amy Sedaris is a beloved comedic actress, but she might have ended 2025 on a sour note in many viewers’ minds.

The BoJack Horseman voice actress appeared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast on Wednesday night, which was based New York City’s Times Square. Two moments from Sedaris’ appearance are making headlines on Thursday morning.

First, Irish Star noted that Sedaris let a curse word slip on live TV. While cable channels can air expletives, broadcasters typically shy away from such language as to not offend viewers.

Co-host Anderson Cooper reportedly asked Sedaris, “What’s the No. 1 best excuse to get out of a prior commitment?” The Strangers With Candy star/co-creator replied, “I say, nothing, anything after because is bulls—.”

She then made headlines in right-wing circles for an off-color joke she made. Cooper asked her what’s “the best place to meet a man in 2026,” to which Sedaris replied, “I’d say the ladies room,” before riffing other odd options, like Bergdorf Goodman and a fire station.

Many took Sedaris the bathroom joke as a transphobic, referencing the numerous public debates in recent years on transgender people using public restrooms. Transphobic X accounts shared the clip numerous times on New Year’s Day, applauding Sedaris’ joke and using it to amplify their own agendas.

Sedaris nor CNN have commented on the controversy as of press time.