Andy Cohen Pops off With 2 Big New Year’s Eve Rants Live on CNN

There’s never a dull moment when Andy Cohen is on your New Year’s Eve broadcast.

The Bravo exec/talk show host once again joined Anderson Cooper to helm CNN’s Times Square coverage as the world entered 2026. It was a show filled with goofy moments and drunken banter — and two rants from Cohen are being widely shared on Thursday morning.

The first, embedded above, saw Cohen rant to virtual guest Stephen Colbert about how cold it was in New York City. When the Late Show host jokingly referred to the CNN show as “CNN’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, or whatever you call this clown show,” Cohen fired back in humorous fashion.

“It ain’t Rockin’ Eve, It’s two QUEENS on a platform, two queens freezing their asses off on a platform where there’s no space heaters allowed!” Cohen quipped. “And we’re just trapped here!””

After midnight, Cohen then went on another rant, this time about outgoing NYC mayor Eric Adams. He called the mayor’s term “chaotic” and claiming he received an unofficial “pardon” when Federal Investigators dropped their corruption charges against him in April.

Guest B.J. Novak interjected, saying, “Andy, Andy, we’ve gotta cut you off!”

Andy Cohen had some *drunken* words for exiting New York Mayor Eric Adams



“You got your pardons, go off into the sunset…. We’ll fiddle with what we have left”



Andy will always have some choice drunk words for a NY Mayor at New Years Eve #CNNNYE #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/iql09bQ0BX — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) January 1, 2026

Cohen kept going, telling Adams “go dance away” and predicted he’d become a socialite now that he’s out of office.

The Watch What Happens Live host did reluctantly compliment the apparent rat sighting decrease in the city under Adams, though, so at least there’s that!

You can watch highlights from CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast on YouTube.