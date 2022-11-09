Amy Schumer’s Son Among Those Affected By Rising Cases Of RSV, So How Bad Is It?

Amy Schumer usually has us in stitches with her standup routines, comedy skits, and rom-com movies. However, the comedian isn’t joking about the respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. It’s a virus that has infected her three-year-old son, Gene.

Schumer isn’t the only parent whose child is struggling with RSV. Many parents across the country are looking for support while caring for their children who have the virus.

According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, RSV is similar to the flu. The virus is rarely life-threatening except in the case of infants, older adults, and those who have compromised immune systems. Scientific American warns that difficulty breathing is the main symptom warranting a visit to the hospital.

Speaking of which, hospitals are starting to see a surge in cases of young children, such as Schumer’s son. Thankfully, after being treated at the hospital, the young toddler is now on the mend.

‘The Hardest Week Of My Life’

In a recent Instagram post, the actress shared what it was like to have her son in the hospital. “This was the hardest week of my life. I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV. Shout out to all the parents going through this right now. I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital,” the actress continued.

She then went on to say that thankfully, Gene is “home and better now,” giving credit and thanks to the doctors and the nurses at the hospital.

Schumer also shared what it was like to have to miss SNL rehearsals. Apparently, “the crew and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn’t have been more supportive,” the comedian remarked.

“The reason this show is so fun to do isn’t actually the performance or the show itself. It’s getting to spend time with the people there. The cast and the writers of course but the people who are behind the scenes making it run smooth are my favorite.”

The actress then went on to extend her gratitude to the people on the show. “The crew! Donna. Jerry. Jodi. Genna. Tom Wally and on and on. Lorne has assembled the most talented people with the kindest hearts,” Schumer wrote. “Thank you everyone there.”

We’re so glad that little Gene is safe and healthy now. While RSV is mostly treatable, it’s still a serious virus, and preventative measures are especially important during cold and flu season. It’s advisable not to let those outside the home kiss your young ones and to teach them the importance of frequent hand-washing!

