Amy Adams Reveals Why Her Daughter Didn’t Want Her to Wear Makeup

Opting for a more natural look, actress Amy Adams recently revealed why her 14-year-old daughter Aviana doesn’t want her to wear makeup while out in public.

While speaking with PEOPLE, the Enchanted star opened up about how her daughter, whom she shares with her husband, Darren Le Gallo, made the simple makeup-free request.

“She didn’t like me wearing makeup,” Adams explained. “She’s like, ‘I just want you to look like Mom, not like Amy Adams.’ And I was like, ‘You got it.’”

Adams then said there were years she didn’t wear makeup wherever she and her family went. “I mean, I sneaked some mascara,” she admitted. “But yeah, I wouldn’t wear makeup because we wanted me to be just mom.”

Adams further shared that her “funny” teen offered some advice on her typical at-home look. “I’m usually the least manicured at my household,” she continued. “But lately, per my daughter’s request, I’m working on an upgrade. She’s like, ‘You can’t wear workout clothes if you’re not working out, Mom.”

The actress then quoted the teen, “‘You can’t just do the leisure part of athleisure.”

Adams also pointed out that she is the “last person” to get ready while at home with her husband and daughter.

“I will help my daughter get ready. My husband will get ready,” she explained. “I will be helping her. I run around, or I braid her hair. And I’m always the last person to get ready… usually [on my end] there’s a ponytail involved, maybe a hat, and I think it’s been that way since she was born.”

Amy Adams Gushed About Taking Her Daughter Onto the Red Carpet For the First Time

Meanwhile, Amy Adam spoke about bringing her daughter onto the red carpet for the first time. The family of three attended the Toronto Film Festival in September.

“It was really great to share that with her,” Adams shared. “I just love her.”

Adams further admitted that she gets really nervous about public speaking and that Aviana had never been around her in those moments. This was the first time she had heard her famous mom speak to the public.

Amy Adams, Darren La Gallo, and Aviana La Gallo attend the world premiere of “Nightbitch” at the Princess of Wales Theater during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, on September 7, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“She was like, ‘Mom, you do this all the time. You got this!’” Adams recalled. “She was supporting me, it was so sweet.”

Along with the interview with PEOPLE, Adams also spoke about her daughter’s future in acting while appearing on Live With Kelly and Mark. She pointed out that she was “not sure” if Aviana would be in the entertainment industry.

“If it fees her soul and she loves it, I’m here for it,” Adams added. “But so far, she has no interest.”