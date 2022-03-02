Amy Adams’ First Red Carpet Look Featured An Old Trend Sure To Come Back In Style

Amy Adams has been in Hollywood a long time, though it wasn’t until she was cast as the lead in Disney’s Enchanted that she rose to superstar status. Though the 47-year-old actress’s career didn’t start taking off until the early ‘00s, her acting credits date back before then. When she was just getting started, her style was more wallflower than leading lady, but her confidence and fashion sense have definitely grown alongside her successful career.

Amy Adams’ Style Revolution Took Decades

She might have gained worldwide recognition following her turn as Giselle in Enchanted, but Amy Adams was already a well-established face in Hollywood long before audiences caught up. Prior to making it big in Tinseltown, Adams trained as a ballerina before figuring out that her true passion was musical theater.

(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

She spent a few years performing at dinner theaters before she caught her first big break. She was cast as the promiscuous cheerleader hoping to become pageant queen in the 1999 dark cult classic Drop Dead Gorgeous, which also starred Kristen Dunst, Kirstie Alley, and Denise Richards. This role convinced Adams she had a chance at her dream, and she relocated to LA shortly after.

(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Following that success, Adams spent several more years playing guest roles and acting in low-budget feature films. Her next break came in 2002 when she was cast in Catch Me If You Can. Though the film was met with critical and commercial success, it took a year for Adams to be cast in another movie. Following her year of unemployment, Adams was cast in 2005’s Junebug, for which she landed her first Academy Award nomination.

Adams As ‘Enchanted’s’ Giselle

(Steve Broer/Shutterstock.com)

It wasn’t until 2007, with the release of Enchanted, that Adams seemed to finally get the full recognition she deserved. The film was a bit of a double-edged sword, however, as it seemed as if Adams would continue to be typecast as an optimistic, yet naive young woman, as she was in Doubt. She soon proved that she could handle stronger roles, as she did in The Fighter and The Master.

As she notched more and more successful feature films under her belt, Adams’ red carpet stylings began to change. Today, it’s far from unusual to see her strutting the red carpet in the latest designer fashions, but that wasn’t always the case. Back in 2002, just a short while after her supporting role in Catch Me If You Can, Adams walked the iconic carpet wearing a white tank top, thin brown cardigan, and ripped jeans, a very far cry from what she wears today.

(Robert Mora/Getty Images)

Though this outfit is basic enough to be worn in any year, it’s the belt Adams wears that truly dates her ensemble. Those huge, chunky belts were all the rage in the early aughts, though they’ve since passed out of fashion. Then again, fashion is cyclical, as we can learn from the bell-bottom trend of the 90s. Hopefully, she kept that belt. Who knows when it’ll come back in style? Besides, now she can correctly claim that it’s vintage.

Similar Stories From Suggest

You Won’t Believe How Much Megan Fox Has Changed Since Her First Red Carpet Appearance



Kelly Clarkson’s First Red Carpet Look Is About As 2002 As It Gets



Kate Middleton’s Best Red Carpet Moments



Charlize Theron’s First Red Carpet Is A Far Cry From Her Latest



Dakota, Elle Fanning Unrecognizable In First Red Carpet Photo