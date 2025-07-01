Amerie Wears See-Through Dress With Nothing Underneath to BET Awards

Leaving little to the imagination, Amerie stepped out at the 2025 BET Awards wearing a see-through dress with nothing underneath.

The “1 Thing” hitmaker was spotted wearing the short black see-through dress as she walked the red carpet outside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. She later performed her 2005 hit track on stage during the award show, wearing a sparkly white body suit with matching ankle boots.

Amerie arrives at the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images)

Amerie’s performance was part of the BET Awards’ 25th anniversary celebration. Along with Amerie, others who performed onstage were Keshyia Cole, Mýa, Ashanti, Jim Jones, B2K, and T.I.

The award show also paid tribute to its memorable hosts, such as Terrence J, Julissa Bermudez, Free, and Rocsi Diaz.

Amerie Reveals She Is Going Through a Divorce

Right before the BET Awards performance, Amerie revealed that she was separated from her husband, Lenny Nicholson. She further shared that she was in the process of getting a divorce.

The couple had been together for over a decade and shared a son, River Rowe Charles.

Amerie confirmed the news while speaking to radio host and podcaster Angela Yee during the 2025 BET Awards weekend. The singer further shared that she and Nicholas were “going through” the divorce, but had been separated since 2023.

“It takes a short time to get married, and a long time to get divorced,” Yee said. To which, Amerie replied, “That’s what they say.”

When asked if she’s looking forward to dating again, the singer replied, “Well, it’s been a couple of years since we’ve been separated.”

She had also shared more details about the split during a recent interview with Essence. “All the relationships that we have, I believe we have them because we’re supposed to learn something,” she explained. “And so everything is a blessing. So I don’t believe in, like, placeholders… Everything is a lesson to help you grow.”

“One thing that’s important, too, is to remember you want to find someone you can amplify, that amplifies you,” Amerie continued. “Because sometimes – and this is not necessarily my situation – but when I really started looking at it and I really started thinking about how people pair off and what that is… You can be with someone where you can stay the same.”

She then added, “You can be with someone that can dim your light, and maybe you dim their light. You can be with someone who amplifies you and who you amplify.”