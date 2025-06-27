R&B Favorite Reveals Secret Separation From Husband, Ongoing Divorce

After over a decade of “1 Thing” in common, R&B singer Amerie and her husband, Lenny Nicholson, are getting a divorce.

Videos by Suggest

The 45-year-old announced the news during an interview with radio host and podcaster Angela Yee at the 2025 BET Awards weekend, just before the annual show on June 9.

“Amerie been locked in for a long time,” Yee quipped to Amerie on Way Up with Angela Yee in footage shared to YouTube from a longer interview.

Singer Muni Long and Jasmine Linford, founder of The Jasmine Brand, joined the ladies for a discussion about relationships.

“I was, but not now,” Amerie shot back.

“Because everyone didn’t know that. I only mentioned it with Joe,” Amerie explained (she made a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast). “I told him about it. We talked about it. It came up inadvertently.”

The “Why Don’t We Fall In Love” singer explained that she and Nicholson were in the process of divorcing but had been separated since 2023.

Per Essence, Amerie and her soon-to-be ex-husband started dating in 2007 and got married in 2011. They have a 7-year-old son, River Rowe Charles.

Amerie Hints at Current State of Love Life Admist Ongoing Divorce

“It takes a short time to get married and a long time to get divorced,” Yee pointed out.

“That’s what they say,” Amerie replied. She was then asked if she’s ready to dive back into the dating pool.

“Well, it’s been a couple of years since we’ve been separated,” Amerie let go in the brief clip, perhaps hinting at living her best version of Eat, Pray, Love for some time now.

However, the singer went into much more depth per Essence.

“All the relationships that we have, I believe we have them because we’re supposed to learn something, and so everything is a blessing,” she explained, according to the outlet. “So I don’t believe in, like, placeholders … everything is a lesson to help you grow.”

Amerie attends the 25th Annual BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“One thing that’s important, too, is to remember you want to find someone that you can amplify, that amplifies you,” Amerie continued.

“Because sometimes — and this is not necessarily my situation — but when I really started looking at it and I really started thinking about how people pair off and what that is … You can be with someone where you stay the same, [to] be with someone that can dim your light, and maybe you dim their light. You can be with someone who amplifies you and who you amplify,” she added.