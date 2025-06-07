American Tourist Dead After Consuming Ayahuasca In Spiritual Retreat In Peru

An American tourist from Alabama, Aaron Wayne Castranova, 41, died after consuming the DMT-infused beverage of ayahuasca during a spiritual retreat in Peru. Reportedly, Castranova suffered multiple organ failure after consuming the hallucinogen.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Castranova died on Monday, June 2, in Loreto, a Peruvian region that borders Brazil. A local prosecutor’s forensic pathologist, Narciso Lopez, revealed to La República, a local Peruvian outlet, that Castranova died after suffering multiple organ failure, pleural effusion, and acute pancreatitis.

According to Lopez, this inflammatory effect can sometimes happen as a result of ayahuasca consumption. Moreover, Lopez added that the presence of other medications in one’s system can further increase the chance of “serious adverse reactions.”

The Daily Mail reports that Aaron Wayne Castranova traveled to Santa Maria de Ojeda in the Alto Nany district. There, he arrived at an indigenous community to take part in the ritual. Reportedly, Castranova failed to warn the locals that he had taken antibiotics.

Infobae reports that Castranova’s body was transported to a local hospital in Iquitos. His body is yet to be claimed by his family or the U.S. Embassy in Peru. The embassy has been contacted to help coordinate the transfer of Castranova’s body to the U.S., as per the outlet.

Ayahuasca

According to Cleveland Clinic, ayahuasca is a hallucinogenic and psychedelic brew or substance. Its main active chemical is dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, and can cause a variety of side effects, including nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, euphoria, hallucinations, anxiety, and dehydration, among other symptoms.

The hallucinogenic brew has cultural and religious connotations, as it is used during rituals, often prepared by shamans.

The U.S. Embassy in Peru, however, has discouraged the use of ayahuasca, given its negative health effects. Reportedly, numerous U.S. citizens have died as a result of consuming the hallucinogenic substance in 2024. Death and side effects, however, are just some of the many issues that substance consumption presents. Reportedly, ayahuasca centers or groups are not regulated by the Peruvian government.

“Aside from the negative health effects, U.S. citizens in Peru have also recently reported being sexually assaulted, injured, or robbed while under the influence of these dangerous substances at “healing” or “retreat” centers,” the U.S. Embassy in Peru added.