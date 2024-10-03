‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Honored With TV Marathon Following His Death at 58

Following his death at 58, American Pickers star Frank Fritz was honored with a TV marathon featuring his best small-screen moments.

According to TMZ, the History Channel, which airs American Pickers, remembered Frank Fritz on Wednesday, Oct. 2, with an all-day marathon of the show. The marathon ran from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Frank Frtiz appeared in more than 300 episodes of the show from 2010 to 2021. He passed away on Monday, Sept. 30 around 7:30 pm., according to his family. He was surrounded by family, with his American Pickers co-host Mike Wolfe rushing from Nashville to be with him during his final moments of life.

“Please understand this is a very rough time for us,” his family shared. “Including Mike so be kind as we are trying to figure out how to cope with this. Thank you all for your love and support through the years.”



‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz May Have Passed Away From Effects of A Stroke He Experienced Years Prior

TMZ reports that Frank Fritz passed away from the effects of a stroke he had several years ago.

He also had Crohn’s disease for decades, which the media outlet believes could have played a role in his death.

Mike Wolfe also shared a touching tribute after Frank Fritz’s passing.

“It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night,” he shared. “I’ve known Frank for more than half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off-camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.”

He then pointed out, “Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures.”

Wolfe also recalled their friendship before the hit TV series. “Before the show, we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic.”

“We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles,” Wolfe added. “And I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know you’re in a better place.”