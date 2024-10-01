‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Dead at 58

Beloved American Pickers star Frank Fritz has died two years after suffering a stroke. He was 58.

The TV star’s passing was confirmed by his family, who took to Facebook to break the news to his many fans.

“This is a very tough announcement to make,” the post began. “Frank passed away last night around 7:30.” They added that Fritz passed surrounded by family, with Mike Wolfe rushing from Nashville to be with him in his final moments.

“Please understand this is a very rough time for us. Including Mike so be kind as we are trying to figure out how to cope with this. Thank you all for your love and support through the years.”

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Pens Touching Tribute to Frank Fritz

Following the news of his death, Frank Fritz’s longtime costar, Mike Wolfe, shared a touching tribute.

“It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night,” he wrote alongside an image of himself and Fritz.

“I’ve know Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.”

“Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures.”

“Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic.”

“We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place.”